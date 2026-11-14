Frankie Muniz says he is sore but avoided major injuries after a Daytona practice crash that forced him to miss Ford’s Veterans Day race.

from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Eastern Montgomery County, Eastern Chester County, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Camden County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County FILE - rankie Muniz, driver of the #33 Dr Sheffield's The Original Toothpaste Ford, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 21, 2026 in Loudon, New Hampshire.

(Photo by Meg Frankie Muniz says he suffered no major injuries after crashing during a practice lap in Daytona on Wednesday. Daytona International Speedway. Muniz shared a video on X thanking the Ford Racing and safety team for getting him out of the car following the crash.

Also read Frankie Muniz Hospitalized After Crash at Daytona International Speedway Practice

"Fortunatey, no major injuries. I’m not 100% sure how that’s the case but that’s just a testament to how well built the Ford Mustang Darkhorse R cars are," Muniz said in part. According to Entertainment Tonight, who was at the scene of the incident, Muniz crashed during a practice lap. Rescue crews had to cut off the top of his car to get him out.

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A photo of the Team Air Force car Muniz was expected to drive showed significant damage to the vehicle's roof following the crash. Information for this article was taken from a video shared on Frankie Muniz’s X account on Nov. 12, 2026, and previous reporting by LiveNOW from FOX. This story was reported from San Jose.