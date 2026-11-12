Frankie Muniz rushed to hospital after he crashed during Daytona practice

Team Reaume confirmed the 40-year-old driver was evaluated following a practice incident at Daytona International Speedway ahead of Wednesday's exhibition race.

Race car driver and actor Frankie Muniz, left, talks to a crew member before a practice run in 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.was taken to a hospital after a crash during practice at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the Team Air Force at Ford’s Veterans Day Classic.

” star was slated to race in the Daytona charity exhibition race with co-driver Austin Cindric on Wednesday, but reportedly crashed while running practice laps. , writing, “Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today’s Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway. He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert. ”“We’ll share updates as they become available,” the statement continued.

Also read Frankie Muniz Rushed to Hospital After Crash at Daytona Practice, Misses Veterans Day Race

“Thank you for your support and for respecting Frankie’s privacy at this time. ” Representatives for Muniz, NASCAR and Ford did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment. The actor turned race car driver is best known for his titular starring role in the beloved Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle,” which ran for seven seasons in the early aughts.

Earlier this year, the series returned for a four-episode reunion arc on Hulu starring returning fan favorites Bryan Cranston as Hal, Jane Kaczmarek as Lois and a couple of Malcolm’s TV siblings. Frankie Muniz says he’s living a nightmare he wants to wake up from following the announcement of his split from wife Paige Price. In July, the two announced they were ending their marriage after seven years.

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In 2006, when “Malcolm in the Middle” wrapped, Muniz stepped away from acting to pursue race car driving. In a recent interview with Page Six, he told the outlet that he lives life with a seize-the-day spirit.

“I understand, the older I’ve gotten, that when you have opportunity in front of you, especially when it’s something that you love and that you really want to do, you’ve got to take advantage of that,” he said. “Give 100% of of yourself to it, because I don’t want to look back and go, ‘Darn, I had it right in front of me, and I didn’t do all that I could,’ . . .

I’m turning 41 next month, so in the racing world I’m not old, but I’m one of the older guys out there. So it’s not that I’ve got unlimited years to do it. So I’m enjoying it. I love it, and I’m trying to accomplish all that I can in this racing world.

”Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club. Music