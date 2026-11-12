Frankie Muniz Released from Hospital After Daytona Crash

The “Malcolm in the Middle” actor and recent GT4 champion was injured in a practice crash before Ford’s Proud to Honor event.

Actor Frankie Muniz, who starred in “Malcolm in the Middle,” has been released from the hospital where he was taken after crashing at Daytona International Speedway during practice for Ford’s Proud To Honor event.

Muniz, who recently won the Pirelli GT4 America Am Class Championship, was scheduled to drive a Mustang honoring the US Air Force in the 30-minute race on Daytona’s 12-turn, 3.6-mile road course. The race was part of Ford’s event honoring veterans and consisted of six teams paying homage to the US military’s six branches in 12 Mustang Dark Horse Rs. Team Penske’s Austin Cindric drove the other Mustang carrying an Air Force paint scheme.

Also read 'Malcolm in the Middle' star, race car driver Frankie Muniz released from hospital after crash

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney also was unable to participate in the event. Blaney, whose car was slated to honor the Marine Corps, fell Monday night while at dinner with his family and some friends. In a statement released by Blaney on social media, Blaney said his fall required medical attention. He said he was resting and recovering.

Robert Noaker, a Ford development driver who races sports cars, substituted for Blaney.

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“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight . I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers.

“I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me. I want to think everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers. ”A North Carolina native, Deb Williams is an award-winning motorsports journalist who is in her fourth decade covering auto racing.

In addition to covering the sport for United Press International, she has written motorsports articles for several newspapers, magazines and websites including, USA Today, and The Charlotte Observer. Her awards include the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence, two-time National Motorsports Press Association writer of the year, and two-time recipient of the Russ Catlin award. She also has won an award in the North Carolina Press Association’s sports feature category.

During her career, Deb has been managing editor of GT Motorsports magazine and was with Winston Cup Scene and NASCAR Winston Cup Scene for 18 years, serving as the publication’s editor for 10 years. In 2024 she was inducted into the NMPA Hall of Fame.