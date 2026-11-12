Frankie Muniz,Malcolm in the Middle star and race car driver, released from hospital after crash at Daytona

Actor and race car driver Frankie Muniz has been released from a Florida hospital after a crash during a practice lap at Daytona International Speedway.

Actor-turned-race-car-driver Frankie Muniz has been released from a hospital after being involved in a crash at Daytona International Speedway, according to Ford Racing, which hosted the event.

The crash happened as Muniz was completing a practice lap around the speedway, Team Reaume Muniz, 40, was planning to participate in a benefit event called Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, which was scheduled to take place Wednesday night. The"Malcolm in the Middle" star saidthat he was"disappointed" not to take part in the race.

Also read Frankie Muniz Rushed to Hospital After Crash at Daytona Practice, Misses Veterans Day Race

"I am disappointed I won't be able to take part in Ford's Proud to Honor event tonight. I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers," Muniz said in a , which Ford Racing shared on X."I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me. I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital.

I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers.

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" Muniz and NASCAR driver Austin Cindric were set to represent Team Air Force in an exhibition race that benefits six nonprofits that support military and veteran communities through the Proud to Honor Fund, according to a NASCAR release. A dozen Ford Racing drivers were split into six teams to race head-to-head in Mustang Dark Horse cars in honor of a branch of the U.S. military.

Actor turned race car driver Frankie Muniz leans against his truck before qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Feb. 14, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Musical performances by the Zac Brown Band, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders were also part of the event.

Muniz was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Glove Awards for his work in"Malcolm in the Middle" and was one of the best known child actors of his time. He has also appeared in films such as"Big Fat Liar,""Deuces Wild,""Agent Cody Banks" and"Racing Stripes.

" According to his website, Muniz took a hiatus from the entertainment world in 2006 to pursue professional racecar driving. He began competing in the Formula BMW USA Championship and later went on to race in the Champ Car Atlantic Championship from 2007-09. Muniz was fourth in the 2009 championship standings with two races to go before a season-ending injury resulted in multiple surgeries, the website said.

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He's participated in 117 trucks series races over the last three years, with one top-10 finish at Daytona in 2025.