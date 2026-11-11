Frankie Muniz Involved in Practice Incident Ahead of Proud to Honor Event

Ford confirmed Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing at Daytona Speedway. The former Malcolm in the Middle star is set to take part in an event honoring the U.S. military.

Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for the Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway, a Ford spokesperson said. The actor-turned-driver, best known for playing Malcolm Wilkerson on Malcolm in the Middle, is preparing to race in an event designed to honor all six branches of the U.S. Armed Services. The spokesperson did not provide details of the incident in the information available for this report.

The episode comes as NASCAR fans across the country prepare to mark the 25th anniversary of the fatal crash of Dale Earnhardt. Earnhardt died at the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, at age 49 in February. Muniz has a personal connection to that moment, since he was reported to be one of the last people to speak with Earnhardt before his death.

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Frankie Muniz Prepares for Proud to Honor Race

Frankie Muniz was preparing for the Proud to Honor event when the incident occurred, according to the Ford spokesperson. The event is aimed at recognizing the service of military members across all six branches of the Armed Services. Muniz had publicly described his excitement about taking part in the race well before the practice session.

In an October interview, Muniz said that the country owes a great deal to the men and women who serve in the military. He also said that the race would be highly competitive because the drivers are racers at heart. Muniz added that he was thrilled to be part of the event and expected it to be a blast.

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Muniz Describes His Commitment to Racing

Muniz said that being a NASCAR driver is not a matter of opinion when it comes to speed. He pointed to the small number of people holding a NASCAR license, saying there are only 100 drivers on the planet with one at the time of his remarks. He described that status as a privilege he does not take for granted.

Muniz also spoke about why he keeps racing. He said the thought of stopping scares him because of the joy and happiness the sport brings him. He compared that feeling to nothing else he has done, including his work as an actor, and said he wants to keep racing for as long as he can.

Malcolm in the Middle Star Returns to Racing Spotlight

Malcolm in the Middle, the comedy that followed the Wilkerson family, remains one of the most recognizable television series of the early 2000s. The show was presented as a faux memoir of middle child Malcolm Wilkerson, portraying a low-income and dysfunctional household. Muniz's role on the series continues to draw attention from fans as his racing career develops.

The Proud to Honor event and the upcoming anniversary of Dale Earnhardt's death place Muniz at the center of two separate fan communities. Muniz's practice incident and his remarks about the race highlight how closely he is tied to motorsports today. Further details about the event, including its schedule and results, were not included in the source material.