Frankie Muniz Hospitalized Then Discharged After Daytona Crash; Bryan Cranston Confirms Star Is Safe

Former actor Frankie Muniz was hospitalized after a crash at Daytona International Speedway on November 11. He was released later that evening.

Frankie Muniz was transported to a local medical facility on Wednesday, November 11, following a high-speed collision during a practice session at the Daytona International Speedway. The former child star was participating in preparations for Ford's annual Patriots Day 500 event when his No. 30 Ford Mustang Dark Horse R went off track. The incident occurred during a private practice lap leading up to the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic benefit race. This significant exhibition event is designed to support military veterans and had drawn considerable attention from fans and team members alike.

The crash resulted in severe damage to the racecar, with footage and reports showing the extensive wreckage of the vehicle on the track surface. Despite the violent nature of the impact, the safety cage designed into the stock car performed its intended function. Rescue crews and track safety officials worked quickly to extricate Muniz from the mangled cockpit of the Ford Mustang. He was carefully cut out of the car to prevent further injury and was immediately transported to the nearest hospital. Initial reports confirmed that the driver remained awake and alert immediately after the crash, which alleviated immediate concerns from spectators and fans.

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After undergoing thorough medical checks at the local facility, Frankie Muniz was cleared for discharge later that same evening. He left the hospital around 8 PM EST on Wednesday, November 11, marking the end of the immediate emergency phase of the incident. Upon his release, Muniz issued a statement through Ford Racing to address his health and the condition of the vehicle. He noted that while he was experiencing some soreness, he was in stable condition and expressed profound gratitude for the protective engineering of his car. The former actor emphasized that the structural integrity of the Ford Mustang successfully shielded him from serious harm during the impact.

Muniz reassured his fans that he was doing just fine after the crash. I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me, Muniz said in a statement via Ford Racing. I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway, and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers. He later added that he was disappointed in not being able to compete and honor veterans, but again reiterated his gratitude for surviving the crash without any serious complications.

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Actor Bryan Cranston, a close friend of Muniz and a fellow participant in the racing world, was present at the speedway and closely monitored the situation. Cranston, who was scheduled to appear at the race to support his friend, provided updates on Muniz's mental and physical state while he was being treated. He described Muniz as an impatient patient who was eager to be released and return home. Cranston acknowledged the inherent dangers of auto racing, stating that participants enter the sport with full awareness of the risks involved. Despite the frightening circumstances, Cranston noted that Muniz remained in good spirits throughout the ordeal. He is an impatient patient right now, he told Entertainment Tonight. He's waiting to be released and he's fine. But you know, it's a risky business. You do enter into this knowing full well that there is a level of danger.

While the specific mechanical or human factors causing the crash have not yet been fully detailed in public reports, Ford Racing officially stated that the incident was not caused by a vehicle malfunction. The practice session took place during a time when the speedway was not open to the general public, limiting the availability of immediate eyewitness accounts from non-credentialed individuals. The focus remains on ensuring the driver's full recovery before investigating the precise trajectory of the error. The team at Ford Racing has expressed their relief that Muniz walked away from the wreck, considering the high speeds typically involved in NASCAR-style exhibition events at Daytona.

This incident marks the second major crash for Frankie Muniz in 2026, following a previous accident during a practice session in Tennessee earlier in the year, from which he also emerged unharmed. Muniz began his racing career in 2004 with the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race and officially turned professional in 2006, the same year he launched his car collection business, VisionQuest. He has since competed in various series, including a stint with Team Reaume in NASCAR. Despite this unfortunate setback at Daytona, Muniz is expected to return to the track next year. He plans to compete in the Truck Series and the GT4 America Series. He has expressed disappointment at missing the Veterans Day Classic but remains focused on his racing ambitions and gratitude for his safety.

Car crashes are not uncommon in races like these, and their vehicles are made to handle the impact as much as possible to protect the driver. However, the frequency of these incidents in Muniz's recent history has raised questions among fans. Muniz previously crashed his car during a practice earlier this year in Tennessee but walked away from that without any injuries. Despite this unfortunate incident in Daytona, Muniz is expected to compete next year in the Truck Series and GT4 America Series. We wish him a speedy recovery and safe driving in his future races.