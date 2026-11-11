Frankie Muniz hospitalized after Daytona practice crash, out of Veterans Day race

Actor and NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz was taken to a hospital after crashing during practice at Daytona International Speedway and will not compete in Wednesday night's Veterans Day race, Ford Racing said.

Actor and NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz was hospitalized Wednesday after crashing during a practice lap at Daytona International Speedway and will not compete in Wednesday night's Ford Veterans Day Classic, according to Ford Racing and multiple reports.

The 40-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle star was awake and alert while he was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation and observation, Ford Racing said. Muniz was practicing ahead of the Proud to Honor exhibition race, a special all-Mustang charity event scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Florida track. Rescue crews had to cut off the top of his car to get him out after the crash.

Also read Frankie Muniz Hospitalized After Crashing Race Car at Daytona

Car Sustains Significant Roof Damage

A photo of the Team Air Force car Muniz was expected to drive showed significant damage to the vehicle's roof following the incident. Team Reaume, his team, confirmed the crash in a statement posted on X. Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today's Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway, Team Reaume said. He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert.

Twelve Ford drivers were set to compete in the special all-Mustang charity race around Daytona International Speedway Wednesday evening, honoring Veterans Day. The entry list included names like Joey Logano, Logan Sargeant and Frankie Muniz. Entertainment Tonight reported that Muniz's on-screen dad from Malcolm in the Middle, Bryan Cranston, was going to be present for the race at Daytona in support of Muniz.

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In 2023, Muniz announced that he would start competing as a full-time race car driver for NASCAR, committing to a 42-race season and saying he had unfinished business in the world of professional racing. I want to prove to people that like I'm here to take it seriously, Muniz told reporters at the time. I'm not just here for a fluke. I'm not just here for publicity.

Muniz Proves Dedication To Racing

I wanted this my entire life, you know what I mean? He added, I'm mad I waited 12 years after my last racing experience to get here. I want people to look at me and see me on track and go, Wow, he belongs, and I'm ready to prove to everyone that I do. Hopefully I do.

Earlier this year, Muniz reunited with his former co-stars for the highly anticipated revival of Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, which brought the beloved sitcom back nearly 20 years after its original finale. The four-episode series followed an adult Malcolm and premiered in April on Hulu.

Source And Reporter Attribution Details

The actor-turned-driver has also explained why he refused to walk away from racing, how last year's NASCAR lessons fired him up and why he is willing to face the dangers of the sport at 40. The information for this story was provided by Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, Motorsport and Ford Racing. Fox News' Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.