Frankie Muniz gives health update after he’s rushed to hospital over Daytona practice crash

The actor-turned-race car driver crashed his Mustang while practicing for Ford Racing’s Proud to Honor event.

The actor-turned-race car driver, 40, was released from the hospital Wednesday night — hours after he smashed his Mustang into a tire barrier while practicing for “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me,” Muniz said in a statement released by his Ford Racing team.

“I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers. ” The first-of-its-kind event featured six racing teams, each representing a branch of the US military, in support of service members and their families.

Also read Frankie Muniz Rushed to Hospital After Crash at Daytona Practice, Misses Veterans Day Race

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight,” Muniz shared in the same post. “I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers,” he continued. The “Malcolm in the Middle” star had been transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation following the crash, a Ford rep earlier told Page Six, confirming that he was “awake and alert.

”Safety crews were forced to cut Muniz out of his Mustang after the crash that happened on the infield road course,Muniz was set to race alongside NASCAR driver Austin Cindric for Team Air Force, but was replaced by Ford development driver Jenson Altzman. The 40-year-old reportedly had to be cut out of his Mustang by safety crews after crashing into a tire barrier.

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Before the incident, Muniz told Page Six he was particularly excited to participate because of his family’s military history.

“We owe so much to , and the fact that I get to race and raise awareness and give back to so many families who have given us Americans everything, I knew I wanted to be a part of it, especially to honor my father and grandfather. ”Muniz, pictured with his son, Mauz, 5, told Page Six he was excited to race in the Veterans Day event because of his family’s military history.

Muniz also credited his “Malcolm in the Middle” co-star Bryan Cranston with introducing him to racing in 2004. He also said the Emmy winner had “always been so supportive” of his career moves and was expected to attend Wednesday’s event to cheer him on. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Muniz, pictured with his son, Mauz, 5, told Page Six he was excited to race in the Veterans Day event because of his family’s military history.