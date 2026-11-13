Frankie Muniz After NASCAR Crash: 'I'm Grateful To Be Walking Right Now'

Frankie Muniz was sent to the hospital yesterday after what he described as 'a pretty bad wreck' in a NASCAR warmup.

says he is “grateful to be walking right now” after what he described as “a pretty bad wreck” in a. Muniz was behind the wheel for Team Air Force in its No. 30 Ford, prepping for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic exhibition race.actor in a video post to social media.

“I’m not 100% sure how that’s the case, but that’s just a testiment to how well-built the Ford Mustang Dark Horse are. ”First and foremost, thank you to everyone who’s reached out with messages, calls, and prayers. The support has been overwhelming in the best way, and it means more than I can put into words.

Also read ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star and race car driver Frankie Muniz released from hospital after crash

ET was on site to interview Frankie, who was set to drive for Team Air Force at Ford's Veterans Day Classic, when he crashed during a practice lap. The speedway was not…Per NASCAR, Muniz is a legitimate driver. He has competed in the Craftsman Truck Series for the past two seasons. His best career finish, 10th, came in the 2025 Daytona season opener.

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Muniz embarked on a full ARCA Menards Series season in 2023, recording 11 top 10s. Brad Pitt Leads Apple’s ‘Connector’ From ‘Sound Of Metal’ Director Darius Marder