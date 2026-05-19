Frankie Grande's Personal Evolution: From Worrying About Others' Opinion to Embracing Himself

Frankie Grande discusses his personal evolution and the transformation he has undergone over the past few years. He talks about how he used to worry about what other people thought and how he has learned to stand behind his decisions without being governed by fear. He also reflects on toxic comments and attitudes he received from other members of 'the most auto-cannibalizing community' imaginable.

Frankie Grande isn't sure if he can claim swole or gains, or even say 'bro' to me. We're laughing together as he finds a seat outside his gym at a nearby Starbucks, having realized bench-pressing wouldn't be conducive to an easy interview between us.

The sun has written a golden warning of spring across his face, but there's another light too, bursting out of him in smiles and laughter. He mentions that he's having the time of his life, enjoying the things he's in and the places he's in, and standing behind the decisions he makes. He's not being governed by fear anymore. In 2014, he spent much of the ensuing decade 'worrying about what other people think.

' And now he actually doesn't spend any time doing that, which is really cool. Frankie Grande has, in his own words, evolved. The numerous photos displayed here show him quite swole, bro. He jokes that, at a time when gay guys are putting down the wig and picking up the weights, he's kept the wig on, piling it up with rainbows and hairspray.

In 2014, he spent much of the subsequent decade worrying about what other people think. And now he actually doesn't spend any time doing that, which is really cool. Frankie Grande has, in his own words, evolved. The numerous photos displayed here show him quite swole, bro





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Frankie Grande His Personal Evolution Embracing Himself Transition From Worrying About Others' Opinion Toxic Comments And Attitudes Received From The Swole Bro Coming Out Self-Love Acceptance And Exploration Of One's Identity I'm Having The Time Of My Life The Tonys Ariana Grande Broadway

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