The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge opens up about her past breast augmentation and fears of future surgery during a candid Loose Women interview.

During a Friday broadcast of the television program Loose Women, Frankie Bridge publicly disclosed her history of undergoing breast augmentation surgery. The 37-year-old former member of the pop group The Saturdays addressed long-standing rumors on air, confirming that she first had the procedure performed during her twenties before becoming a mother of two.

Initial Disclosure on Television Show

Co-host Kaye Adams initiated the sensitive conversation by directly stating that Frankie had previously undergone breast surgery. Bridge responded by admitting she had never publicly confirmed the details of the operation despite speculation from the public. She clarified that while she is willing to answer questions privately, she has historically avoided discussing it in public forums to shield herself from unwanted judgment.

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When Adams expressed concern that she might have spoken inappropriately, Bridge reassured the host that she was comfortable sharing her story. The singer emphasized that her decision to speak out was driven by a desire for transparency rather than a need for validation, noting that she feels no shame regarding her past medical choices.

Patient Journey and Surgical Selection Process

Bridge detailed the extensive research she conducted before proceeding with the operation, a process that began when she was approximately 16 years old. Although she expressed a strong desire for the surgery at that age, her parents advised her to wait until she was older to ensure the decision was fully considered.

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She eventually pursued the procedure in her twenties, consulting with her general practitioner and meeting with approximately seven different surgeons. Bridge described a significant disparity in the professional approaches of these medical experts, with some urging her to proceed without caution while others provided comprehensive long-term planning.

She selected a surgeon who took a meticulous approach, including physical measurements and creating a timeline for future maintenance. This doctor warned her that implants do not last forever and might require replacement, a conversation that helped her feel fully informed and comfortable with the potential risks and commitments involved.

Motivations and Current Health Considerations

The former Saturdays vocalist explained that her motivation was purely personal, aiming to achieve body balance rather than simply increasing breast size. She described feeling insecure about her proportions due to having larger hips and a small waist, a sensation so significant that she once sewed chicken filets into her bikinis to create the appearance of a fuller bust.

Now that she is older and raising children, Bridge acknowledged the reality that her implants will eventually need replacement. She expressed anxiety about undergoing another surgery and being put under anesthesia, a fear she associates with the perspective that often comes with age and maternal responsibility.

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Broader Cosmetic Procedures and Future Outlook

In addition to her history of breast augmentation, Bridge recently discussed other cosmetic treatments she has undergone. She revealed in August 2025 that she receives Botox and lip filler, having dissolved previous lip filler treatments to restart with a more natural approach.

She also shared her experiences with under-eye fillers and polynucleotides, a treatment involving DNA fragments from salmon or trout that may aid cell regeneration. Bridge noted that while she tries various treatments, she remains critical of the process and the public scrutiny that accompanies such personal medical decisions.