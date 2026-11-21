The Saturdays singer discusses her decision to undergo breast implants in her twenties, her research process, and fears regarding replacement surgery after having children.

Frankie Bridge publicly disclosed her history of breast implant surgery during the Friday episode of the talk show Loose Women. The 37-year-old singer, known for her work with the group The Saturdays, confessed that she had never previously admitted to the procedure despite public speculation. She shared that she underwent the surgery when she was in her twenties, a decision driven by long-standing personal insecurities rather than external pressure.

Public Disclosure During Live Appearance

Kaye Adams initiated the conversation by directly asking Bridge if she had a breast job, noting that the singer had not spoken about it before. Bridge acknowledged that while people had guessed, she had chosen not to confirm it publicly until that moment. She explained that she felt no obligation to justify her personal choices, though she laughed off the moment when Adams apologized for outing her on air. The singer emphasized that her silence was not due to shame but rather a desire to avoid public judgment for a private medical decision.

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Medical Research and Surgical Selection

Bridge detailed her extensive preparation for the procedure, stating that she consulted her general practitioner and interviewed approximately seven different surgeons before making her final choice. She rejected practitioners who offered unlimited customization without medical consideration, preferring a doctor who provided a measured timeline and explained the long-term commitment required. The chosen surgeon informed her that implants do not last forever and would need to be replaced later in life, a warning that has since become a source of anxiety for her. Bridge also noted that the surgeon allowed her to change her mind immediately before the operation, a safeguard that contributed to her comfort with the decision at the time.

Body Image and Personal Motivation

The singer revealed that her insecurity began around the age of 16, when she first discussed her desires with her parents. Although they discouraged the procedure at that young age, they supported her right to make the decision once she was an adult. Bridge described feeling physically out of balance due to her larger hips and small waist, a discrepancy she attempted to mitigate by sewing chicken filets into her bikinis. She stressed that her goal was never to achieve large breasts but simply to feel proportionate to her own body standards, a change she made purely for herself.

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Future Medical Risks and Parenting Concerns

Now a mother of two, Bridge expressed significant apprehension about undergoing replacement surgery in the future. She acknowledged that while she might have felt invincible in her twenties, the prospect of being put to sleep for an elective procedure is now frightening. The realization that her implants will eventually need to be swapped has introduced a new layer of fear regarding the risks associated with anesthesia and repeated surgeries. She noted that having children has changed her perspective on bodily autonomy and medical risk, making her more cautious about future interventions.

Additional Cosmetic Procedures and Industry Context

Bridge also clarified her stance on other cosmetic treatments, revealing that she utilizes Botox and lip filler, including a lip flip procedure that she uses intermittently. She mentioned that she had previously tried under-eye filler but discontinued it after adverse reactions and fainting episodes. The singer described undergoing Polynucleotides, a treatment involving DNA fragments from salmon or trout, to aid cell regeneration around the eyes. Her transparency about these various procedures highlights the complex relationship many public figures navigate between personal comfort and public scrutiny in the era of visible cosmetic enhancements.