Frankie Bridge Poses in Skimpy Red Bikini After Trolling Back at Mum-Shamers

Frankie Bridge, known for her role in The Saturdays, has recently taken a girls' trip without her children. She hit back at those who criticized her and shared a message through her Instagram post.

Frankie Bridge has defiantly posed in a skimpy red bikini as she hit back at mum-shamers who trolled her for going on holiday without her children.

She is currently relaxing on a girls' trip with her husband, Wayne Bridge. Despite facing criticism, Frankie sent a strong message through her Instagram post, flaunting her toned physique and stating, 'This... and being told I'm a bad mum for going away without my kids.

' Supporters shared their support for Frankie, with many applauding her for taking a much-needed break. A month earlier, Frankie broke down in tears as she revealed her son Carter's worsening dyslexia and the dilemma she faced over whether to send him to an 'expensive' specialist school far away from home





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Frankie Bridge The Saturdays Singer Bikini Holiday Mum-Shamers Critics Specialist School Dyslexia

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