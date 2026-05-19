Frankie Bridge poses in revealing swimsuit after backlash from mum-shamers

Frankie Bridge has faced backlash from mum-shamers for going on holiday without her children. After turning this way and that to flaunt her gym-honed physique, she faced criticism for enjoying a break. Fans applauded her for the much-needed break, with many believing everyone needs a break to recharge.

Frankie Bridge has defiantly posed in a skimpy red bikini as she hit back at mum-shamers who trolled her for going on holiday without her children.

The former The Saturdays star, 37, who shares sons Carter, 10, and Parker, 12, with husband Wayne Bridge, 45, is currently relaxing in a sunny location on a girls' trip. But while Frankie has been happily documenting her travels on her Instagram, it seems as though she's faced some backlash for enjoying a holiday without her young brood in tow.

However, Frankie was quick to brush off the critics, as she sent a strong message while unashamedly modelling her holiday fit





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Nicholassweat Mother-Shaming Break Instagram The Saturdays Sunswept Beaches

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Frankie Bridge Poses in Skimpy Red Bikini After Trolling Back at Mum-ShamersFrankie Bridge, known for her role in The Saturdays, has recently taken a girls' trip without her children. She hit back at those who criticized her and shared a message through her Instagram post.

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