Frankie Bridge Poses in Red Bikini as She Hits Back at Mum-Shamers

Frankie Bridge, a former member of The Saturdays, has taken to Instagram to share her holiday snaps and defend herself against mum-shamers who criticized her for going on a girls' trip without her children. She also discusses her son Carter's worsening dyslexia and the challenges of finding the right school for him.

Frankie Bridge has defiantly posed in a skimpy red bikini as she hit back at mum-shamers who trolled her for going on holiday without her children.

She is currently relaxing in a sunny location on a girls' trip and has faced backlash for enjoying a holiday without her young brood in tow. However, Frankie was quick to brush off the critics, as she sent a strong message while unashamedly modelling her holiday fit. She also shared her dilemma over whether to send her son Carter to an 'expensive' specialist school far away from home due to his worsening dyslexia





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Frankie Bridge The Saturdays Instagram Holiday Mum-Shamers Specialist School Dyslexia

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