Frankenstein is 'super transphobic and problematic', says filmmaker

Jane Schoenbrun, an American filmmaker, has claimed that Frankenstein, the classic gothic novel written over 200 years ago, is 'transphobic' because it is about 'a constructed body', referring to the portrayal of Frankenstein's Monster. Schoenbrun made the comments ahead of the film's premiere at Cannes Film Festival.

Frankenstein is 'super transphobic and problematic', a non-binary director has claimed. Jane Schoenbrun, an American filmmaker, said the classic gothic novel written over 200 years ago is 'transphobic' because it is about 'a constructed body', referring to the portrayal of Frankenstein 's Monster.

In an interview about their latest project, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, a satirical romantic drama slasher, Schoenbrun said adaptations of Frankenstein are an example of how older horror films feature 'trans monsters'. They told the Hollywood Reporter: 'This image of the trans monster kept coming up, whether that be Norman Bates or Buffalo Bill or Frankenstein as a constructed body, and there was this lineage of trans people having really complicated feelings about those movies.

'In one sense, those are the places where they saw representations that felt familiar or comforting in some way to their own experiences - but also, those movies are super f***ing transphobic and problematic.





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Frankenstein Transphobia Mary Shelley Horror Films Trans Monsters

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