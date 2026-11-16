Frank the Tank is ready to #LetEmKnow on today’s Dog Walking Forecast

Kevin Brunner sent us this photo of Frank proudly rocking his Cavs jersey, and with the Cleveland Cavaliers sponsoring our Dog Walking Forecast, we couldn't pass up the chance to #LetEmKnow.

Frank the Tank understood the assignment. Kevin Brunner sent us this photo of Frank proudly rocking his Cavs jersey, and with the Cleveland Cavaliers sponsoring our Dog Walking Forecast, we couldn't pass up the chance to #LetEmKnow.

Frank may not be quite as big as Moondog, but he's certainly dressed for the team. As for the actual dog walk today, Frank has the right idea wearing an extra layer. Clouds hang around with temps only reaching the upper 40s, so it'll stay on the chilly side from the morning walk through the afternoon. The good news: no rain gear needed.

Also read Charlie Adlard Swaps Walking Dead For Talking Sheep In His New Comic

It's a dry day, even if it's not exactly a warm one. That's something worth barking about. #LetEmKnow, Frank! Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast?

Advertisement

Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com. Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android Click here to view our interactive radar. Follow the News 5 Weather Team: Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter