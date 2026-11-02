Frank Herbert Dune Audiobook Release Date November 24

Macmillan Audio announces the first new Dune audiobook in over 20 years, narrated by Dylan Reilly Fitzpatrick and others, releasing November 24 for $44.99.

The literary legacy of Frank Herbert continues to dominate science fiction culture as Macmillan Audio prepares to launch a significant new release. The publisher announced an all-new audiobook recording of the original Dune novel, marking the first such production in more than twenty years. This announcement coincides with a busy period for the franchise, as fans anticipate the theatrical return of the cinematic universe.

Dune Audiobook Release Details and Pricing

The new Dune audiobook is scheduled to go live on November 24, giving listeners exactly three weeks to prepare for the digital download. Macmillan Audio has set the retail price for the new recording at $44.99. This release timeline is strategically positioned to capture audience interest before the wider public engages with the next chapter of the story in film.

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Celebrating Herbert 40 Years After His Death

This year marks the fortieth anniversary of the death of Frank Herbert, the late author who created the original Dune universe. The new audiobook serves as a major commemoration of his work, offering a fresh auditory experience for readers who may have listened to older versions. It also introduces the material to a new generation of fans who have discovered the series through recent media adaptations.

Dune Part Three and Denis Villeneuve Connection

The timing of the audiobook release aligns with the upcoming arrival of Dune: Part Three in movie theaters next month. Director Denis Villeneuve is returning to helm this final round of the epic sci-fi saga on the desert planet of Arrakis. Villeneuve has confirmed that he will shift his focus to directing the next James Bond movie immediately after completing his work on Dune: Part Three.

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Narrators and Adaptation Context

The new audiobook features narration by Dylan Reilly Fitzpatrick, Imani Jade Powers, and Scott Brick. This production covers the first novel in Herbert's series, whereas the upcoming Dune: Part Three film is inspired by the second novel, Dune: Messiah. The first two movies already adapted the original novel that is now being re-released in audio format.

Gaming Updates and Franchise Expansion

Enthusiasts are also engaging with Dune: Awakening, a new game release now available on PlayStation consoles. Developers have promised additional updates and content for the game to maintain player engagement. These multiple new releases demonstrate the enduring power of Herbert's writings across literature, cinema, and interactive entertainment.