Post-production outfit Cinekita has signed a deal with the Ivorian government and expanded its dubbing partnership with Netflix.

Franco-Ivorian Post-Production Outfit Cinekita Inks Deal With Ivory Coast Government to Support Local Cinema Oscar-Nominated Director Rachid Bouchareb on the Challenges of Shooting ‘Reggane’: ‘We’re Making a Period Film in the Depths of the Sahara’, where her company signed an agreement with Ivory Coast’s ministries of communication and culture to facilitate access to post-production services for local filmmakers and producers.

NBC Pulls Spot Advocating for End of U.S. Military Aid to Israel, Will Review Approval Procedures After Outcry Jason Iskandar's 'First Breath After Coma' Revisits Lunar New Year's Public Return to Indonesia After a Three-Decade Ban, First Looks Unveiled “This agreement is an important step for us. It formalizes support for producers in Côte d’Ivoire who lack the resources to complete their films, helping them access Cinekita’s existing post-production expertise and facilities,” Kouadio-Timmerman tellsHaving toured with Ivorian reggae star Alpha Blondy as a choreographer, Kouadio-Timmerman developed an interest in audiovisual post-production while pursuing her musical career in Paris.

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She eventually decided to trade music for entrepreneurship, having demonstrated a knack for business from a young age.