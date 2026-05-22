Francisco Duarte, a paletero, opens a Sonoran-style seafood restaurant in Tijuana after being ordered to leave the U.S.

Francisco Duarte, a paletero who sold ice pops for over 30 years, opened a Sonoran-style seafood restaurant in Tijuana after being ordered to leave the U.S. for immigration reasons. He named the restaurant Mariscos Cuatro Hermanos, or Four Siblings Seafood, after his U.S.-citizen children. The chef's signature dish is cahuamanta, a traditional Sonoran seafood stew made with manta or sting ray, shrimp, and vegetables. The restaurant's on-site Duarte family welcomes customers. The restaurant's location is two blocks away from Teniente Guerrero Park in Tijuana.

Francisco Duarte , a paletero who sold ice pops for over 30 years, opened a Sonoran-style seafood restaurant in Tijuana after being ordered to leave the U.S. for immigration reasons.

He named the restaurant Mariscos Cuatro Hermanos, or Four Siblings Seafood, after his U.S.-citizen children. The chef's signature dish is cahuamanta, a traditional Sonoran seafood stew made with manta or sting ray, shrimp, and vegetables. The restaurant's on-site Duarte family welcomes customers. The restaurant's location is two blocks away from Teniente Guerrero Park in Tijuana





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Francisco Duarte Sonoran-Style Seafood Restaurant Tijuana Immigration U.S.-Citizen Children Cahuamanta Pushcart Ice Pops National City Nestor Neighborhood Border Patrol Department Of Homeland Security Paletero Teniente Guerrero Park Zona Centro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Six concerts to fill your musical soul this week in San Diego County and TijuanaGrammy award winner Julieta Venegas starts her latest tour in Tijuana, among other upcoming shows.

Read more »

Tijuana Slough among state's most polluted beaches, report findsThe environmental nonprofit's 2025-26 report placed the Tijuana Slough ninth on its annual 'Beach Bummer' list of beaches with the poorest summer dry-weather water quality grades because of elevated bacteria levels and chronic pollution concerns.

Read more »

Beach Report Card: Tijuana Slough, Playa Blanca Among California's Most Polluted and Worst BeachesThe report found that both the Tijuana Slough and Playa Blanca continue to be heavily impacted by transboundary wastewater flows from Baja California. Despite efforts on both sides of the border to reduce sewage discharges and improve infrastructure, the beaches remain among California's poorest in terms of water quality.

Read more »

California’s most polluted beaches revealed — iconic Santa Monica Pier sinks to bottom of the ranking againOnly Playa Blanca near Tijuana ranked worse.

Read more »