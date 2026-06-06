Francisco Alvarez Is Stumbling Right as Mets Tease His Return

The Mets' recent stretch of winning baseball is even more exciting with the injury reinforcements they have waiting in the wings. Francisco Lindor could be back

. Francisco Lindor could be back around the middle of this month, meanwhile there's players like Luis Robert Jr., Kodai Senga and Jorge Polanco still yet to rejoin the club.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez is another on the cusp of a return. On Friday, manager Carlos Mendoza said the "goal" is to get the 24-year-old back by next homestand, assuming he sees no setbacks over the next few days. Carlos Mendoza says that he goal for Francisco Alvarez is to play back-to-back games today and tomorrow for the Syracuse MetsHowever, there's a bigger concern with Alvarez than his health: it's how he's playing to close this rehab assignment.

Alvarez joined New York's Triple-A affiliate this week as he nears a return. His first appearance was good, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

However, he's taken a major step backwards in the ensuing games. On June 4, Alvarez went 0-for-4, including a staggering three strikeouts. The next day, he again was hitless in three appearances and added another K. This two-game stretch hasn't been all completely terrible, as Alvarez did catch a runner trying to steal against him on 6/4, but his offensive struggles are a real concern considering what he's managed offensively throughout his Major League career.

After making progress at the plate with a career-high .256 batting percentage in 2025, Alvarez has stepped back as a hitter this year. It's been promising to see the young catcher cut his strikeout percentage significantly in 2026 compared to 2025 , but his hard hit percentage this season is also way down from last . Alvarez's bad strikeout habits, which plagued him as a rookie, reemerging as he ends his rehab assignment is worrisome.

Coming back from a serious injury like a torn meniscus in his knee, it could have the catcher swinging differently or less comfortable at the plate than he was before. There's also the fact Alvarez is ahead of schedule and had his recovery timeline accelerated from the initial six-to-eight week estimate.

There isn't a major rush for the 28-35 club to get him back, so they could opt to keep him down a bit longer to ensure they're getting him at 100%. Instead, he could be returning faster than anticipated and with a poor swing. Luis Torrens isn't an offensive upgrade over Alvarado, but he has stepped up as a hitter with the latter on IR.

He's hitting .255 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI since May 13 . Over his last five outings alone he's notched three extra-base hits, including his two-run homer in the 5-0 win over San Diego on Friday. His defense has also been strong with seven assists and six caught stealing.

New York could help set up Alvarez for success by taking the long approach with his rehab, especially as he starts to slip at the plate. Having him recalibrate in Triple-A is much better than the alternative of majors pitching causing him to press even more as a hitter. As the team starts to make some headway toward .500, it makes sense they'd like to get Alvarez back in the fold.

But they also must weigh what's best for the season as a whole, and this stretch is enough to rethink whether Alvarez is truly ready.





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