Francis Ngannou Lays Claim to UFC Heavyweight Crown Ahead of UFC 334 Title Fight

As expected, that current state of heavyweight MMA is a hot topic heading into this weekend’s UFC 334 card.

As expected, that current state of heavyweight MMA is a hot topic heading into this weekend’s UFC 334 card. , UFC 334 features two title bouts at the top of the bill and will see Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes In the card’s headlining attraction, two-time interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane kicks off his reign with the division’s undisputed belt when he meets undefeated challenger Josh Hokit.

As was the case for his predecessor Tom Aspinall, Gane never formally won the undisputed heavyweight belt inside the Octagon.

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“Bon Gamin” entered the cage for his third crack at undisputed heavyweight gold last year at UFC 321, where Aspinall was also looking to kick off his title reign after he defended the interim strap once and Tom Aspinall reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The UFC 321 headliner was supposed to see the heavyweight division finally move on from Jones’ brief era as champion, but instead the fight ended in disaster when eye pokes from Gane during the fight’s opening round left Aspinall unable to continue.and with a concrete return timeline still unclear, the UFC opted to book an interim heavyweight title bout between Gane and Alex Pereira as the co-main event for UFC Freedom 250 at The White House. Ciryl Gane fights Alex Pereira during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectJosh Hokit walks out prior to his fight against Derrick Lewis during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Gane previously won the interim heavyweight belt in 2021 ahead of a title unification bout with Francis Ngannou, who reminded fans this week that he’s still technically the lineal UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou competes against Ciryl Gane during UFC 270 at Honda Center.

| USA TODAY SportsFrancis Ngannou Left the UFC Following Six-Straight Wins Beginning with a 45-second knockout of Curtis Blaydes in 2018, Ngannou kicked off a six-fight run of victories to close out his time with the UFC. Francis Ngannou speaks with media following his championship victory at UFC 270 at Honda Center.

| USA TODAY Sports “The Predator” unseated Stipe Miocic in their rematch at UFC 260 to finally claim heavyweight gold, and at UFC 270 he put on an unexpectedly grappling-heavy performance to stifle Gane’s attempt to unify the heavyweight belts. , and after a pair of boxing matches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua the 40-year-old extended his overall MMA win streak to eight fights with knockout-wins in the PFL and most recently at the inaugural MVP MMA 1 event in May.

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.