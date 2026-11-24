The 'Sunrise on the Reaping' director looks back on the pressure of taking over a franchise, his decade-long collaboration with Suzanne Collins, why the series endures, and where things stand on ‘Constantine 2’ and 'Red Rising.'

Director Francis Lawrence, Molly McCann as Louella McCoy and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. ’, Whitney Peak and Mckenna Grace, along with franchise first-timers Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes and Glenn Close.

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“There’s something really special about the time we’ve all spent together and the quality of people I’ve gotten to work with. ”to turn Suzanne Collins’ dystopian saga following teenagers forced into fatal combat into one of Hollywood’s most dependable franchises. The original four films grossed roughly $2.98 billion worldwide, and Collins’ fivehave sold more than 100 million copies globally, growing into one of the most successful young adult publishing franchises in history.

“Walking through it for the first time with Jen and Josh, and I think Liam was there, we were all just stunned that we had made something museum-worthy, with our music, our costumes, our props, pieces of our sets and the lore,” he recalls. “There’s something really special in that, knowing these stories have connected with people in a certain way. ” Amid the success, it’s easy to forget that Lawrence arrived in Panem as an outsider.

He had never made a sequel to someone else’s first film, and onhe was “joining an existing family,” with a cast “so big and so seasoned” that he felt he had a lot to prove. He also assumed it would be a one-time job..

“A huge part of me is very appreciative of being invited to keep making these movies and be part of this team. ” “There’s something really special about the time we’ve all spent together and the quality of people I’ve gotten to work with,“ Lawrence says of the. He would face its box office verdict with most of the next film’s shoot still ahead of him.success amid filming the third installment.

“I now still have like 125 days of shooting with all of these people that are going to be looking at me like, ‘We just made a movie with this guy that bombed. '”became the franchise’s highest grossing film, and the once outsider became the keeper of the series. “The series was quite popular at that point, and there was a lot of excitement and confidence at the studio, so that was nice,” he says.

, the odds felt less certain. The prequel had no Katniss and centered on the rise of the tyrant Coriolanus Snow, played by Donald Sutherland in the original films with Tom Blyth taking on the role for a younger version.without Katniss,” he says.

“It had a very different structure, and it was a story about the person everybody hates, so a lot of things made me a little nervous. ”, which traces the origins of the fan-favorite mentor Haymitch Abernathy, felt different.

“Weirdly, this one I kind of felt less pressure,” Lawrence says. “I felt much more confident that this was one that fans really wanted to see, and it felt like a return to form for movies likebook came as a surprise to Lawrence, who assures he, along with Jacobson, are just as in the dark as everyone else. After more than a decade of working together, Lawrence and Collins have a routine.

She keeps quiet while she writes, and only once her publisher confirms she has a book does she bring in Lawrence and Jacobson, always with the same modest question of whether the story is a movie. Lawrence and Jacobson always say yes.as a result. The manuscript was kept at Collins‘ agent’s home, and then then moved to a locked safe kept with Jacobson.

Screenwriter Billy Ray wrote on an offline laptop in Jacobson’s office, while Lawrence stayed busy making secret trips to meet with Collins.

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“This one we got further in advance, while she was still going back and forth with her editors,” he says. “I had read it a couple of times, Nina had read it a couple of times, and I went to New York to work with Suzanne on breaking down the book into what we thought the movie would be. We hired Billy Ray. He was already writing and we were having calls about the draft.

So a lot of work was done before the book was even announced, and I couldn’t talk to anybody about it. ”together in June 2024, which brought “a lot of relief,” he says.

“At least then people knew we were working on it and that it was the Haymitch story. We just had to keep quiet about the storyline itself. ” That left the biggest challenge: finding a young Haymitch, the carefree kid from District 12 long before he became the drunken, broken mentor Harrelson made iconic. The search led to Zada, the breakout from Prime Video’s.

Lawrence put him “through the wringer” in auditions before landing on the actor to carry the beloved character’s origin story. The seeds for the origin story were “planted over twenty years ago” when Collins began the original trilogy, the author reflected Long before he was steering a multibillion-dollar franchise, Lawrence spent years making some of the most memorable music videos of the MTV era for artists like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez.

He doesn’t think much about those days when he’s making a movie, he says, but their influence is still there nearly 20 years later.

“Having done maybe around 120 videos, it gave me a playground to learn the toolkit I have for making things look a certain way,” Lawrence says. “I got to create different worlds, try different things, learn about visual effects and learn about working with performers. So in terms of visual style, I just had confidence in the image in general: if I imagine something, how can I actually make that happen?

Because of videos, that became second nature, so I could focus more on performance and story. That’s probably the biggest way it’s affected my moviemaking in general. ” It’s fitting, then, that music runs through Panem. The films have long used it to amplify their themes of resistance.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss sings “The Hanging Tree,” which became a rebel anthem. In the prequels, Zegler’s Lucy Gray Baird and Peak’s Lenore Dove are both musicians who capture the hearts of Snow and Haymitch. Lawrence approaches that music the way he approached his videos: “much more music-forward than lyrics-forward.

” “I take the mood, tone and feel of a song, and most of the ideas I built for my videos were based on the mood of the song rather than the lyrics. Not always, but I’d say 90 percent of the time. It’s the same here: I’m primarily thinking about the mood, tone and emotional value of music and what I want something to feel like,” he explains. Music is also common ground with Collins.

“She’s a real music aficionado with a library in her head, and I had long conversations with her and with Dave Cobb about the creation of songs. She usually has a historical background for why and how she wrote certain things, and I would talk to Dave, our music producer, mostly about how I wanted songs to feel. So whether it’s ‘The Hanging Tree,’ a Covey song or ‘The Old Therebefore,’ it’s really about mood,” he says.

The music doesn’t stop when the cameras roll.

“I also listen to a lot of music when I shoot,” Lawrence says. “Often I’ll be watching a scene with music I have as inspiration playing in my ear, whether it’s score from our movies or from other movies, because I’m evoking a mood, a tone and an emotional value I want to feel in the scene. So sometimes I’m listening to dialogue and to music on my phone at the same time.

” His usual choices: The franchise’s scores, of which there are five movies worth, and “Lily’s Theme,” Alexandre Desplat’s piece fromscore.

“I also listened to some more disturbing stuff for this one, because I thought of it as a bit scarier. Instead of listening to action-oriented music during fight sequences, I’d listen to things that are a little more disturbing and scary. So it was kind of all over the place.

“, was a dark take on the DC Comics antihero, and he followed it by envisioning a New York City post-plague for the Will Smith hitThe genres vary, but in hindsight, the dystopian streak running through several of them looks a lot like a rehearsal for the road to the Panem Capitol. Amid revisitingin the prequels, the director says he’s “trying to” return to where it all began with his first feature,with star Keanu Reeves reprising his role and Akiva Goldsman writing the script.

“We have a script,” Lawrence confirms. Part of the appeal of a sequel is getting the band back together. The other part is unfinished business with the ratings board, and this time Lawrence wants to lean into the R rating he once tried to avoid.

“We got saddled with an R rating even though we followed all the PG-13 rules, and that was a tough blow,” he says. “Onevery time I turn in a cut, it’s an R, we go back and forth a little, and we get to PG-13. With, they said, ‘We’ve stopped taking notes. There’s no getting a PG-13 on this movie.

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’ So we were stuck. Part of it was: let’s make another one because we enjoyed it, but this time let’s make the hard-R version. If we’re going to get an R, let’s make the R-rated“We’ve been trying, and we’ve hit roadblock after roadblock,” Lawrence says.

“The character was given to somebody to make a network television show, which I never watched, and I don’t think it lasted long. ” He continues, “Then J.J. somehow had the rights, or control of the character, for a while and was going to do something with. But he switched over, and he’s now involved in our project too.

He’s a great guy, and he’s pro making thisThe other obstacle, Lawrence says, is “there were new people running DC with their own plans for the characters. ”Though he doesn’t name anyone, Lawrence notes there has since been a regime change at DC. It was announced on Nov. 9 that James Gunn and Peter Safran areas co-CEOs of DC studios four years after taking the job. Skydance, which now oversees the division following the acquisition of Warner Bros.

Discovery, has appointed former Marvel exec Jeremy Latcham to the post of president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. With new leadership in place, and with relationships of his own among the executives now running Warner Bros. , Lawrence sees an opening.

“Maybe there’s some renewed hope to get, Pierce Brown’s bestselling sci-fi book series, which he has been developing with the author, a friend, for about eight years. Development of an adaptation first began as a series at Netflix, with two pilot scripts he calls “fantastic,” but it stalled.

“There’s just regime changes, and it was an expensive buy-in for them,” he says. “We kept getting shifted around to different departments. ” “They never really pulled the trigger,” he adds.

“Now there’s a renewed excitement because we’re at Paramount and it’s theatrical again. We have a screenwriter working on it, so I’m very excited. ”and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in the original films.

“One of the things that I love about Plutarch is that Plutarch is a bit of an infiltrator,” Lawrence says. “It allows characters to really question themselves, cross weird moral boundaries and question the people around them. What happens when the people you hate suddenly become more relatable than some of the people that you’re fighting for? ” he says.

“I’ve always been fascinated by those kinds of stories. ”, an adaptation of 2K Games’ 2007 first-person shooter.

“We’re doing a rewrite on a script now,” Lawrence says. “I think that’s getting closer and closer. ” In fact, he had a call about the project scheduled for shortly after his conversation withFor Lawrence, who has lived in this world for more than a decade, the prequels have done more than extend the franchise. They’ve changed how he understands it.

“Going through each of these books page by page with Suzanne over time has given me a pretty deep knowledge of the world and the lore. But now that she’s writing these prequels and reframing characters, I’m also learning more each time she releases a book,” he says. He counts himself a fan, but perhaps not the biggest one on set.

“I’m sure there are super fans, even people like Mckenna Grace , who is a super fan of these stories, who know more about all the little nooks and crannies than I do,” he says with a laugh. After so many years of working side by side with Collins, the page and the screen have started to merge in his mind.

“The lines between the book and the script start to blur, and you forget what’s just in the movies and what’s exactly from the book,” he says.among them, but none has lasted the way Panem has. Lawrence credits Collins’ finger on the pulse of the world as the reason for the story maintaining its popularity.

“Part of what originally separated these books from other YA publications: they had real meat on the bone thematically,” Lawrence says of the story’s lasting appeal. “She also created a world, a narrative and characters people fell in love with: Katniss, Peeta, Effie Trinket. But if they didn’t have the ideas underneath them, they would feel a bit empty and surface-level, and they wouldn’t land the same way.

That’s one of the things I feel really lucky about, honestly: we get to make movies that lots of people go to see, but that really have something to say about the world we live in. For me, that’s why they endure. ” Does telling this story in today’s climate feel different than it did when the original films came out?

“A little bit,” Lawrence says. But the ideas, he argues, have always been built to last.

“Suzanne’s original inspiration was watching war footage, then switching channels and seeing reality game shows, and she decided to write this series about the consequences of war for teens. At the time, it was about an idea that was relevant in the moment but also timeless. That’s what she does: she looks at the world and finds ideas that are relevant but weirdly still timeless,” he says.

Whether Collins has more to say in Panem is a question only she can answer. In the meantime, the world she built keeps showing up in the real one. Fans dress as the characters at premieres, Lawrence notes, and the films’ songs and three-finger salute have even appeared at protests, “whether it’s Hungary, whether it’s Paris.

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