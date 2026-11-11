Francis Lawrence Says DC Studios Shake-Up Could Revive Constantine 2

Director Francis Lawrence says a new DC Studios regime could open the door for Constantine 2, a sequel he has pursued for 20-something years.

Francis Lawrence, who directed the 2005 film Constantine and is attached to helm Constantine 2, says the sequel could finally move forward after the leadership change at DC Studios. In a new interview with Collider, Lawrence gave an update on the project only days after James Gunn and Peter Safran's time as co-CEOs of the studio came to an end.

The DC Universe franchise, which began in 2024, faces an uncertain future beyond 2027's Man of Tomorrow. The current DC Studios regime is set to step down when Jeremy Latcham takes over on December 1. Meanwhile, the Elseworlds banner may continue beyond Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II.

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Constantine 2 Script Exists but Needs Studio Backing

Francis Lawrence said Constantine 2 already has an idea and a script, but the people at DC were an impediment to making the film. He told Collider that he and his collaborators have been trying to make the sequel for 20-something years.

Lawrence said he does not want anyone to lose their jobs and that his comments are not meant as a celebration of that outcome. He added that he and the team are now more hopeful that the leadership change could create another opportunity for the project.

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Lawrence also stressed that obstacles have repeatedly stood in the way over the decades. He said the delays were not caused by him, Keanu, or Akiva Goldsman.

Stakeholder Positions on the Constantine 2 Revival

J.J. Abrams is on board with the sequel, according to Lawrence, and everyone involved wants to make the film. Lawrence said the final decision rests with executives at Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, and whoever is running DC Studios now.

Lawrence framed the next step as getting those executives to approve a sequel to the studio's version of Constantine. The source material does not name any further decision-maker, and no commitment to production has been announced.

Lawrence's update comes a month after Constantine 2 was listed among projects still in development under Skydance, following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery with Paramount. However, the new regime has yet to speak on the sequel.

Separate Constantine Film Development and Franchise Uncertainty

A new Constantine film unrelated to Reeves' franchise was reported to be in early development before the co-CEO exit announcement. Evil Dead Wrath's Francis Galluppi was revealed to be working on the script for that project.

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As of writing, DC Studios has not issued any statements about that separate project. Very little is known about the direction of Constantine 2, other than that it would take place several years after the first film.

Whether the sequel would include DC connections from the larger Hellblazer mythology is still unresolved. That question will depend on whether the project progresses under the upcoming DC Studios leadership.

What Comes Next for Constantine 2 Fans

No release date has been set for Constantine 2. Fans can currently watch the 2005 Constantine through home media release and on streaming.

The next concrete milestone is Jeremy Latcham taking over DC Studios on December 1, which will shape whether the sequel advances. Credits listed for the project include Francis Lawrence as director, Akiva Goldsman as writer, and J.J. Abrams, Akiva Goldsman, Hannah Minghella, and Lauren Shuler Donner as producers, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erwin Stoff as executive producers.