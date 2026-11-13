Francis Lawrence Says Constantine 2 Has Renewed Hope After DC Studios Leadership Change

Director Francis Lawrence says the Constantine 2 sequel has renewed optimism following the November 9 departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who previously blocked production.

The long-awaited development of Constantine 2 has shifted from stagnation to a phase of tangible optimism following significant structural changes at DC Studios. Director Francis Lawrence stated that the project, which had faced years of creative roadblocks, is now positioned for a brighter path forward. This renewed momentum arrives after Warner Bros. and the broader entertainment industry witnessed a major executive shakeup that removed key figures who had previously hindered the film's progress.

Leadership Transition Removes Development Roadblocks

The primary catalyst for this change was the announcement made on Nov. 9 by Skydance, which confirmed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be leaving their roles as co-heads of DC Studios. This departure has directly impacted the development pipeline for several high-profile projects, including the sequel to the 2005 supernatural thriller. Lawrence, who has spent years attempting to bring Constantine 2 to the screen alongside producer Keanu Reeves, writer Akiva Goldsman, and producer J.J. Abrams, noted that the previous oversight team had become a significant impediment to the film's realization.

Also read Francis Lawrence Hopes Constantine Sequel Moves Forward After DC Leadership Shake-Up

Warner Bros. began actively developing the project in 2022, with Lawrence indicating in an interview with Collider that the team had made considerable progress toward greenlighting the sequel. However, the administrative hurdles created by the former leadership prevented the necessary approvals from moving forward. Lawrence did not celebrate the job losses of his former colleagues but was candid about the reality that the previous DC Studios executives were blocking the creative vision the team had worked so hard to establish. The transition of power has effectively cleared the path that was previously obstructed.

New Creative Leadership and Future Vision

Jeremy Latcham, known for his collaboration with James Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is scheduled to assume the role of president and chief creative officer on Dec. 1. His appointment marks the beginning of a new era for DC Studios, one that Lawrence believes is more receptive to the specific version of Constantine that his team has crafted. Lawrence emphasized that the project is no longer waiting for permission to exist but rather requires alignment from Paramount, Warner Bros., and the new DC leadership.

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The filmmaker stressed that the team already possesses a complete script and a clear conceptual framework for the sequel. The primary requirement now is for the studios to get behind their specific interpretation of the character. Lawrence expressed that he is comfortable with the possibility of multiple iterations of the supernatural detective existing simultaneously. He noted that a separate DC Universe take on the character would not necessarily derail Keanu Reeves' return, describing the potential for coexistence as a sign of renewed hope for the franchise.

Commitment to a Hard-Rated Cinematic Experience

Beyond the administrative changes, Francis Lawrence has outlined a definitive creative direction for the upcoming film that diverges sharply from the compromises made in the original 2005 movie. The first Constantine film received an R rating despite Lawrence strictly adhering to the guidelines required for a PG-13 release. This experience left the director frustrated, as he felt the final product did not fully capture the tone or authenticity he intended. That previous frustration is driving a clear mandate for the sequel to abandon compromise entirely.

Lawrence stated unequivocally that when Constantine 2 is finally produced, it will be the hard-R version of the character. This commitment to an unfiltered adult rating reflects a desire to stay true to the gritty, supernatural origins of the comics and the previous film's legacy. The director's insistence on this rating suggests a confidence that the audience is ready for a more mature and unadulterated take on John Constantine, free from the constraints that affected the first installment.

Market Impact and Next Steps for Production

The departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran has created a vacuum in leadership that Jeremy Latcham is poised to fill, potentially reshaping how DC Studios interacts with partner studios like Warner Bros. and Paramount. For the Constantine franchise, this means the end of a prolonged period of uncertainty and the beginning of a more focused development phase. Fans and industry observers are watching closely to see how the new creative leadership will prioritize this project alongside other DC Universe plans.

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While a definitive start date for filming has not been announced, the removal of the previous administrative barriers is a critical step toward actual production. Lawrence's comments suggest that the team is ready to move quickly once the new leadership aligns with their vision. The combination of a locked script, a clear creative mandate for a hard-R rating, and a supportive new studio environment positions Constantine 2 to finally transition from a long-delayed concept into a tangible cinematic reality.