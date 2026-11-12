Francis Lawrence Hopes Constantine Sequel Moves Forward After DC Leadership Shake-Up

Director Francis Lawrence believes the Constantine sequel has a new chance after DC Studios leadership changes removed previous roadblocks for the long-delayed project.

The supernatural detective Constantine has finally found a path out of development hell after more than two decades of stagnation. Director Francis Lawrence states that the sequel to the 2005 film is now viable following recent leadership changes at DC Studios. The director previously identified former executives James Gunn and Peter Safran as major obstacles to moving the project forward.

Directors Role In Sequel Development

Francis Lawrence revealed that the production team has possessed a complete script and has wanted to film the movie for many years. The director explained that the individuals who were leading DC Studios at the time actively impeded the creation of the sequel. Lawrence expressed that he did not support the termination of anyone from their positions, but he is significantly more optimistic about the film getting made now that those specific roadblocks have been removed from the equation.

Also read Francis Lawrence Says DC Studios Shake-Up Could Revive Constantine 2

Key Creative Team Members Still Involved

Keanu Reeves remains attached to return as the titular character, with screenwriter Akiva Goldsman and producer J.J. Abrams also still involved in the project. The movie is currently waiting for formal studio approval to begin production. This continuity of talent provides a strong foundation for the sequel, as the core creative team has been waiting for this exact moment for a very long time to resume their work on the character.

Original Film Box Office And Cultural Legacy

The original Constantine movie debuted in 2005 and grossed approximately $230 million worldwide against a reported $100 million budget. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film developed a significant cult following over the years. Reeves and Lawrence have discussed making a sequel for years, but Warner Bros. never gave them the opportunity to proceed during that long period of dormancy for the project.

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Character Appearances In Other Media Projects

Meanwhile, the character Constantine continued to appear in other DC projects across different media formats. Matt Ryan played the character on an NBC series before joining the Arrowverse television universe. Guillermo del Toro also spent years developing a different Constantine movie, with Reeves and Lawrence returning to the project and Goldsman writing the screenplay for that version as well.

Impact Of Industry Strikes And Studio Changes

The 2023 Hollywood writers strike caused a delay in development, and the film has yet to be approved by the studio. Skydance took over Warner Bros and now DC Studios is undergoing a massive shake-up. Former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham will assume the role on December 1st. This leaves the Constantine project in an odd position regarding its future status.

Future Outlook For The Long Delayed Sequel

DC Studios plans to throw out much of their intended slate, with projects already in production likely to survive the changes. Skydance also plans significant restructuring that impacts how new movies are greenlit. Constantine is finally seeing a light at the end of 21 years in development hell as the studio execs named as roadblocks are gone.