Francis Lawrence reveals he is no longer attached to the Battlestar Galactica film. The director explains why Universal's split strategy caused him to step away from the long-developing sci-fi project.

Francis Lawrence has officially confirmed his departure from the long-stalled Battlestar Galactica movie project. The filmmaker, best known for directing several entries in The Hunger Games franchise, stated that he is no longer attached to the production. This update brings a concrete end to a development cycle that has seen multiple directors come and go over the past several years. The project, initially announced in 2020, has struggled to find a clear creative path since its inception.

Lawrence Details Creative Differences with Studio

Francis Lawrence explained to ScreenRant that he previously had very specific ideas for how the film should be crafted. However, he became disengaged when the studio began developing a separate television show at the same time. He described this concurrent development as a strange horse race that he refused to participate in. Lawrence believed the film and the series should have been connected within a unified universe rather than existing as separate entities. The lack of cohesion ultimately led him to decline further involvement with the property.

Also read The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Review Francis Lawrence Direction

Simon Kinberg and Universal Production Timeline

Universal first hired Simon Kinberg to produce and write the Battlestar Galactica film in 2020. Bryan Singer was initially attached to direct the feature but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Francis Lawrence was subsequently reported to be negotiating a deal to replace Singer. Despite these early commitments, the project saw little public movement for years. Lawrence noted that while he would not rule out future involvement, his official status on the project has now changed to non-involvement.

Impact of Peacock Show Cancellation

The confusion regarding the studio's strategy stems from a stalled Battlestar Galactica television reboot. This series was originally announced in 2019 for the Peacock streaming service. Michael Lesslie was expected to produce and write the television series but later departed the project. Two years ago, NBCUniversal decided not to move forward with the Peacock show. The service then explored pitching the series to other networks or streamers, but no positive updates have emerged since that decision was made.

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Legacy of the Original Sci-Fi Franchise

The Battlestar Galactica franchise was created by Glen A. Larson and originally premiered on ABC in 1978. The initial run lasted only one season before the network followed it up with Galactica 1980 in 1980. It took twenty-four years for the franchise to see a major revival. A miniseries aired before continuing for four seasons on the Sci-Fi Channel. This iteration starred Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber, and James Callis. The series won a Peabody Award and multiple Emmys.

Francis Lawrence Current Projects and Future

Since his discussions with Universal, Francis Lawrence has directed Red Sparrow, Slumberland, and The Long Walk. He also produced shows such as See and Chief of War. Lawrence returned to The Hunger Games franchise to direct The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and the new film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. That film is scheduled for release in theaters on November 20. As of now, there is no director attached to the Battlestar Galactica movie.