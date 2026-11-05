Francis Galluppi Tapped to Rewrite DC's Constantine Sequel

Francis Galluppi replaces Akiva Goldsman to write the Constantine sequel for DC Studios, signaling a potential new direction for the franchise and Keanu Reeves' return.

DC Studios has officially appointed screenwriter Francis Galluppi to pen the script for the highly anticipated Constantine sequel. This strategic hiring marks a significant pivot for the mystical detective franchise, which aims to capitalize on the enduring popularity of the character while navigating the restructuring of the DC Universe (DCU) under new leadership. The move suggests that James Gunn and Peter Safran are looking to establish a distinct creative trajectory for the property.

Galluppi's Screenwriting Debut and Background

Francis Galluppi is best known for writing the screenplay for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which served as his entry into major studio filmmaking. This project was the seventh installment in the horror franchise originally launched by director Sam Raimi over 40 years ago. His selection to lead the Constantine script is viewed as a substantial career advancement for the filmmaker, transitioning him from supporting roles on established franchises to headlining a major DC project.

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The decision to bring Galluppi on board follows a period of uncertainty regarding the script's development. Previous reports indicated that Akiva Goldsman was handling the writing duties, but it has been well over a year since that last update. With Galluppi now attached to the project, Goldsman is no longer involved in the screenplay, indicating a complete overhaul of the narrative approach and a fresh direction for the story.

Leadership Support and Production Status

DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran have publicly supported the Constantine sequel, confirming that the project remained active even before they assumed full control of the DCU. Director Francis Lawrence, who previously directed the 2005 Constantine film, stated that the studio backed the sequel prior to the leadership transition. However, the project has faced delays due to scheduling and creative alignment issues, particularly regarding the involvement of star Keanu Reeves.

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While earlier announcements suggested Reeves was slated to return as the mystical detective, reports indicated he was unsatisfied with the previous script drafts. The production was effectively put on hold until Reeves was happy with the new direction of the story. The current writing phase under Galluppi suggests that the studio is attempting to resolve these creative discrepancies, though the film remains in the early development stages and has not yet entered active production.

Actor Return Uncertainties and Franchise Direction

A major question surrounding the sequel is whether Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine. Reeves portrayed the character in the 2005 standalone film, which exists outside the continuity of the Arrowverse television series. Matt Ryan, who played the role in numerous Arrowverse shows, was not involved in the Reeves film, creating a casting divide that the new sequel must address. There are currently no confirmed talks to bring either actor back for the new project.

Given that Akiva Goldsman is no longer attached, the narrative may diverge significantly from previous iterations. This shift raises the possibility that the film will move away from the established continuity involving Reeves or Ryan, potentially casting a new actor to reinterpret the character. While Gunn and Safran have successfully reintegrated some actors from the pre-DCU era into the new universe, no such announcements have been made regarding the Constantine cast.

Speculation vs. Official Announcements

The news of Galluppi's appointment was initially reported by industry insiders, carrying more weight than standard social media rumors. However, enthusiasts are advised to treat these details as preliminary until James Gunn provides an official confirmation. The film is still in early development, meaning there is no guarantee it will proceed to production, as the DCU has previously cancelled several projects that remained in developmental limbo.

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As the DCU continues to rebuild its slate of films and television series, the Constantine sequel represents a key component in expanding the studio's horror and supernatural offerings. The choice of Francis Galluppi highlights an effort to blend established genre expertise with fresh storytelling perspectives. Fans will likely await further details on casting and plot specifics as the writing process progresses under the new creative vision.