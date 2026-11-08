Francis Gallupi Directed New DC Horror Film Rumored for Constantine Project

Director Francis Gallupi, known for his work on DC horror, is reportedly writing a new script that may signal a fresh Constantine film development separate from the cancelled Reeves sequel.

Francis Gallupi is currently developing a new script for a DC Comics horror film that could eventually feature the character Constantine in theaters. This development occurs despite the earlier announcement that Gallupi would direct a sequel to the 2014 Constantine film starring Keanu Reeves. The original 2014 movie received significant criticism from creators of the Constantine comic books, yet it has since built its own dedicated cult following. Reports suggest Gallupi's new project is a separate entity, hinting that the Reeves sequel may no longer be in active development, although official confirmations for either status remain pending.

Francis Gallupi Horror Script Details

Gallupi previously directed the 2028 film and has a strong track record in the horror genre. His involvement suggests a renewed interest in bringing supernatural narratives to the big screen within the DC universe. The new script is widely speculated to be for a distinct Constantine project rather than a continuation of the previous franchise. This shift indicates a potential pivot in strategy for DC films regarding their supernatural roster.

Also read Bill Skarsgard Reveals Desire to Play John Constantine With Andy Muschietti

Matt Ryan Arrowverse Legacy Impact

The most acclaimed adaptation of the character to date remains the television version portrayed by Matt Ryan. Ryan first appeared in the CW's Arrowverse, where he quickly gained critical acclaim for his portrayal. His performance adhered much more closely to the original comic book canon than the previous cinematic attempt. Although the initial series received mixed reviews and was cancelled after its first season, Ryan's character proved highly popular with audiences.

Season Four Haunted Storyline Events

Season 4, Episode 5, titled Haunted, features flashbacks revealing that Oliver Queen learned of magic during an undercover mission for ARGUS. Oliver teamed up with John Constantine during this period while he was stranded away from Starling City. In the present day, Oliver contacts John because his friend Sara Lance has returned to life in a soulless state and is on a killing spree. Sara was revived by her sister Laurel Lance using the Lazarus Pit, which resulted in her body returning without her soul.

Advertisement

Sara Lance Soul Restoration Mission

John successfully helps Oliver and Laurel travel to Purgatory to restore Sara's soul back to her body. Following this successful intervention, Sara became a member and eventual leader of the time-traveling superhero team. John later reaches out to Sara after learning that a possessed girl named Emily has a mysterious connection to her. He then continues to appear in the series and reluctantly joins the team as they face increasing magical threats.

Astra Demon and Character Development

The NBC series closely followed John's origin story, introducing him after a failed exorcism damned a young girl named Astra to Hell. In Season 4, the adult Astra, played by Olivia Swann, became an influential figure in Hell's supernatural underground. Confronting this past failure initially worsens John's flaws, as he risks his mission to save Ray Palmer to help Astra again. Eventually, John helps Astra redeem herself, leading her to join the team as his apprentice sorcerer.

Romantic Relationship With Zari Tarazi

The show developed John's character through an unexpected romantic relationship with teammate Zari Tarazi, played by Tala Ashe. This wholesome partnership provided a unique contrast to the darker, more tragic elements of the comic books. Season 6 also highlighted a resurgence of John's self-destructive qualities during a battle with Aleister Crowley. Crowley is a fictionalized version of the real occultist John had previously imprisoned in a painting, portrayed here by Matt Lucas.