In a game where Lino Mark had it going on, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team still couldn't beat Notre Dame. Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat th

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in a consolation game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 110-100, in overtime. Rutgers couldn't slow down Bradley Koehler and Braeden Smith. Koehler finished with 27, while Smith had 26. After losing their first game to the Houston Cougars, the loss against Notre Dame is heartbreaking.

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Rutgers came close to winning after a hard-fought battle. They grabbed the lead at the start of overtime, but when the Fighting Irish went on a 9-0 run, it turned out to be the dagger for the Scarlet Knights. Mark had the best game of the season. He finished with a season-high 23 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

The one thing that Mark didn't do well was committing four turnovers. Overall, Mark played with aggression, and his athleticism showed throughout the game. He kept driving to the basket and making smart decisions.is one of the leaders of this group. The Scarlet Knights depend on him a lot offensively.

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Francis made some big shots, especially down the stretch in the second half. Francis scored 25 points with 4 assists and 3 steals. Francis also had a turnover problem. He had three.

If the Scarlet Knights had toned down the turnovers, they could have won. Rutgers struggled in the first half. One impressive thing was how they closed the first half. They carried the momentum into the second half.

The willingness to fight, scratch, and claw is something they can carry on to the next game. The pick-and-roll defense was abysmal. Rutgers need to tighten up more. The Fighting Irish made them pay with open looks, whether at the perimeter or at the rim.

Notre Dame kept running the play numerous times in pick-and-roll situations. Rutgers quickly found themselves with a 3-2 record. Rutgers didn't rely so much on three-point shooting, which is a good thing. There were many moments when they turned down a three to settle for a midrange shot.

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This is what basketball is missing. We need players who make smart choices in getting in the post, driving to the basket, and taking midrange shots. The three-point shooting is a little too drastic in today's game. The Scarlet Knights will play UNLV tonight at 8:30.

This is a must-win game for Rutgers. A Loss to the Rebels will have the fans having a field day. These aren't the Rebels from the early 90s. The Scarlet Knights must snap their two-game losing skid.

Miguel Mike Medina is a Writer and Freelance Sports Journalist who contributes to Rutgers On SI. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Creative Writing and a Minor in Journalism in 2014 from City College of New York.