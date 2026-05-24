Franchise's Upcoming Release Features New Mechanics, Promo Cards, and Character Cards

The franchise's latest release is a much-awaited update featuring a diverse roster of 14 character cards with an innovative new addition. Fans can purchase limited promo cards during the Evolution Championship Series event, making the pre-order available now. The full release will be available on August 14, 2026.

The upcoming fighting game release franchise is expected to be loved by players for various reasons including its extensive roster and impressive mechanics. The latest installment featuring 14 character cards with an innovative new addition will be available on August 14, 2026.

Fans can also purchase limited promo cards during the Evolution Championship Series event scheduled for June 26th to 28th. The roster includes 185 Base Cards along with Secret and Ultra Rare cards. A notable addition is a heat mechanic, which introduces exciting momentum-driven gameplay swings





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Franchise Fighting Game Enthusiasts Release Esports Event Limited Promo Cards Mechani Ultimate Limited Edition Momentum-Driven Gameplay Swings

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