Francesco Caballero, 13, Juggles His Way to a Circus Legacy

Francesco Caballero, a 13-year-old prodigy, practices juggling as part of a five-generation circus family. He juggles up to five objects at a time and even performs in a unique motorbike act called the ‘Globe of Death.’ His journey to the circus began with a small role in a Cirque du Soleil show and his family’s legacy of performing.

Francesco Caballero , 13, practices backstage before his juggling performance at the Caballero Circus on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Santa Ana. As part of a five-generation circus family, 13-year-old Francesco Caballero dreams of competing worldwide.

When he’s not tending to his online studies at the California Virtual Academies, the 13-year-old can be found in the circus ring - hurling bowling pins, straw hats, hollow rings, and rubber balls high up in the air, all in one harmonious cycle. But the bright-eyed teen is also balancing something far greater - a legacy. The rookie showman is proving his mettle as part of the ‘My family is a circus family.

That’s what they did when they were kids and it just passed on to me,’ said Francesco, hours before a Wednesday night performance in Santa Ana. Though Francesco is only a month into his journey as a traveling cast member, he pranced about the ring Wednesday with the confidence of a seasoned ringmaster.

For his act, the teen juggled up to five objects at a time; as a couple of stray balls fell to his side, he swiftly picked them up and tossed them into the air, as if it were part of the script all along. And, once the thrill wore off, Francesco marched into center stage with a small motorbike - enclosing himself in a chamber known as the ‘Globe of Death’: a mesh sphere where riders ramp their bikes using the power of centripetal force to loop around the Globe.

He also played the trumpet.

‘In order to grow as a performer and to be better, you really have to be patient,’ said Caballero. ‘It’s not something that’s easy, that you’ll be better in like a week.





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Circus Francesco Caballero Juggling Legacy My Family Is A Circus Family

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