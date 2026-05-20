Francesca Scorsese lands starring role in Amazon’s Mr.ôø Smith

The 26-year-old nepo baby daughter of Martin Scorsese has scored a starring role in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, following in her father's entertainment footsteps. She will star alongside other cast members as part of the second season, which is currently filming in Los Angeles. Plot details have yet to be revealed and a release date has yet to be announced.

Martin Scorsese 's 26-year-old daughter Francesca has scored a starring role in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, following in her father's entertainment footsteps.

She will join other cast members such as Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder, and is expected to return Donald Glover and Maya Erskine who were the main leads in the first season are also part of the second season, with Glover set to direct some episodes. Plot details have not been revealed and a release date has yet to be announced.

Martin Scorsese's nepo baby daughter Francesca has landed a starring role in the second season of the Amazon Prime series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, with filming currently taking place in Los Angeles. Amidst news of her acting role, it has been revealed that Francesca has made minor appearances in several of her father's films including The Aviator, The Departed, and Hugo, as well as roles in We Are Who We Are and Wolf at the Door.

She has also made appearances in Christmas Eve In Miller's Point and Roommates, most recently released movies where she pursued her passion for entertainment by attending New York University Tisch School of Arts and graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2023





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