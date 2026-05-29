Frances Tiafoe’s tennis racket stolen after French Open win — but it gets returned after viral post

That’s one way to go from friend to ‘foe.

No. 19 Francis Tiafoe’s racket was stolen moments after he defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a grueling four-hour, 43-minute second-round match at Roland Garros Thursday — but he didn’t have to wait long to get it back.

An elated Tiafoe celebrated with a group of fans seated in the first row after the thriller, but he visibly emerged from the pack sans his Yonex tennis racket. Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates victory in his Men’s Singles second round match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on day five of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros.

Frances Tiafoe lost his racquet in the crowd while celebrating with fans… and has tried to negotiate to get it back with tickets to his next match 😅🎾“So I’m walking off the court, and I had all the rackets out of my bag, and I was like, ‘Wait, I’m down a racket,”The video shows a woman among the fans celebrating with Tiafoe, grabbing his racket and eventually making off with it. After conferring with head coach Dr. Mark Kovacs, Tiafoe decided to make a social media post asking that his match-winning racket be returned — but not without a sweetener.

“Unreal atmosphere on court 14 today,” Tiafeo wrote in an Instagram story shortly after the match. “But I must say to the fan who took my racket at the end when I was celebrating with yall. Can I please have it back…” “I’ll bless you with two tickets for my next match. Dm ©brian_ kublk to collect my racket thanks for the love y’all.

” He confirmed to TNT Sports that his racket was returned to him shortly after the post, adding that a member of his team took a selfie with the woman, who is seen holding up what appears to be a pair of Tiafoe’s sneakers. Tiafoe said that despite having seven other rackets in rotation, he wanted the stolen one back for a simple reason.





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