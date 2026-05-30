Frances Tiafoe's GF Ayan Broomfield Celebrates 'Girls Night Out' Amid French Open

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe doesn't seem to have his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's in-person support at the French Open.

in the men’s bracket of the 2026 French Open to this point, American tennis star Frances Tiafoe has got to be feeling good about his chances of making a deep run in the tournament.

But that’s easier said than done. And Tiafoe has his hands full against Portugal’s Jaime Faria on May 30. These two have been battling back and forth for the opportunity to play in the quarterfinals. Despite Faria’s home country being much closer than that of Tiafoe, the American seems to have a good group of people supporting him on Saturday.

However, it doesn'tThis is because Broomfield has made several posts to her Instagram story on Saturday that show her being in New York City, which is where she lives. There's no way of knowing for sure whether these photos and videos were actually taken today, but it seems likely that Broomfield isn't there in person to watch Tiafoe's French Open run.right now, it appears that she is having a good time.

This was conveyed by an Instagram post she made on May 29 that showed her alongside several of her friends. In the post, the friends are all dancing together, then each of them is shown dancing separately with a song playing in the caption. Broomfield is wearing a pink outfit, and the post is captioned, "GNO 💋".

It's clear that "GNO" is an acronym for Girl's Night Out, as she also have an Instagram story post showing this same video and captioned it "Girl's Night Out 💋". One would imagine that while Broomfield seems to be enjoying herself away from Tiafoe, she is locked in to his match against Faria on Saturday. These two have been together for quite some time, as they made their relationship official back in 2018 and have been going strong ever since.

Perhaps Tiafoe will ask Broomfield to get married at some point in the relatively near future, or perhaps the two are content with how things are right now and don't feel a need to become husband and wife any time soon. Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites.

He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco , where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.





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