Nearly 10% of French public servants strike against austerity measures. Strikes focus on protecting social benefits and taxing the wealthy. The movement remains peaceful with broad public support.

Nearly ten percent of French public servants joined a widespread strike on Thursday, November 5, 2026, bringing significant disruptions to education and essential government services. The Ministry of Public Action and Accounts estimated that approximately 16% of all teachers were absent from classrooms as part of this coordinated national action. Union leaders and protesters united to oppose the government's austerity budget, which they argue systematically targets the most vulnerable citizens and the ill.

Emmanuel Macron's administration faces intense pressure as unions demand a fundamental restructuring of how the state manages public resources. Sophie Binet, head of the General Confederation of Labor, acknowledged the necessity of curbing the national budget deficit during discussions with Euronews. However, she firmly rejected the current strategy, arguing that it disproportionately harms those with economic disadvantages or health issues.

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Binet told Euronews that the government must reintroduce taxes on the wealthiest individuals and the largest companies. She stated that these specific revenue streams would enable the state to fund public services without compromising the safety net for vulnerable populations. This position reflects a growing sentiment among labor organizations that the current tax structure fails to place an equitable burden on corporate profits and the super-rich.

The protest movement began in September when students blockaded their schools to protest staffing shortages, dilapidated buildings, and a widely criticized university application system. Since then, the scope has expanded to encompass a wide range of grievances in the country, including the rising cost of living and the high cost of fuel sparked by international conflicts. Participants explicitly link local economic instability to the situation involving US President Donald Trump and Iran.

While earlier demonstrations in the country had been marked by violent unrest, Thursday's protests were overwhelmingly peaceful and characterized by community engagement. The atmosphere in Paris included a festive performance from the Orchestre du Nouveau Monde on the Place de la République. This cultural element underscored the determination of protesters to maintain a dignified and constructive dialogue with authorities while showcasing their unity.

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Antonia Barot, a 27-year-old participant, told the Times that she attended the Thursday protests because of the government's disregard for young people's and workers' living conditions. She emphasized that participants need to realize how powerful they are when united against policies that undermine their future. Her comments reflect the growing confidence among younger citizens in their ability to influence political outcomes through collective action.

Barot further stated that the government needed to draft a new budget that taxes the biggest companies and the richest entities where profits are made. She advocated for eliminating proposed cuts to vital programs while ensuring that corporate giants contribute fairly to the national economy. The outcome of this strike will likely influence future budget negotiations and the relationship between labor unions and the French government.

Martinez, another key voice in the demonstration, explained that people just want to live, not survive. This sentiment highlights the deep frustration among workers who feel that decades of radical neoliberal economic policies have rigged the economy against ordinary people. The protests serve as a crossroads for social policy, challenging the narrative that austerity is the only path to fiscal responsibility.

The strikes have paralyzed key sectors, forcing the government to confront the reality of public dissent against its economic agenda. Union leaders insist that alternative revenue streams must be explored before further cuts are implemented. The scale of the disruption, with one in ten public servants away from work, signals a significant shift in the political landscape of France.

Protesters argue that the current approach to deficit reduction is flawed because it ignores the immense wealth concentrated at the top of the economy. By targeting the most vulnerable, the government is undermining the protective role of the state during a period of global instability. The demand for a new budget that taxes the largest corporations is central to the movement's platform.

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The peaceful nature of the November 5 demonstrations has garnered significant public support across different demographics. The inclusion of musical performances and family-friendly events has helped frame the strike as a celebration of civic rights rather than a disruption of daily life. This strategic approach aims to win over neutral observers and build broader coalitions for change.

Economic experts note that the high cost of fuel and basic goods has exacerbated existing inequalities in French society. Protesters argue that global political decisions, including those made by international leaders, have direct and negative impacts on local economic stability. The strike serves as a domestic response to these external pressures, demanding that the government prioritize citizens over corporate interests.

The Ministry of Public Action and Accounts has released its attendance figures, confirming the widespread impact of the strike. With 10% of public servants on strike and 16% of teachers absent, the disruption to education and administrative services is substantial. This level of participation underscores the depth of anger regarding the proposed austerity measures and their potential long-term effects on public services.

Union leaders plan to maintain pressure on the government until concrete concessions are made regarding tax policy and social spending. The demand for reintroducing taxes on the wealthiest individuals remains a non-negotiable core grievance. The movement has succeeded in placing the burden of austerity back on the corporate sector, challenging the status quo of wealth distribution.

The protests have also highlighted the generational divide in attitudes toward economic policy. Younger citizens, who are disproportionately affected by housing and employment challenges, are leading the charge for a more equitable system. Their involvement has energized the broader labor movement and added urgency to the demands for systemic reform.

As the strike continues, the government faces the difficult task of balancing fiscal responsibility with social justice. The peaceful but firm stance of the protesters suggests that compromise will be necessary to restore normalcy. The outcome of this standoff will likely set the tone for economic policy debates in France and potentially across Europe.