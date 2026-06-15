France vs Senegal Predictions, Picks & Odds — Tuesday, June 16 World Cup Match

Our France vs. Senegal predictions expect a focused effort from the French to kick off their tournament.

Senegal are serious contenders. They remember fondly their meeting with France at the 2002 World Cup, which ended with the Africans claiming a 1-0 victory in one of the tournament's biggest shocks.

I don't believe a surprise of that magnitude is in store this time, but France will still need to switch into competition mode quickly to avoid an early upset. Outgoing manager Didier Deschamps guided France to the World Cup title in 2018 in Russia. He also lifted the trophy as a player in 1998.

Despite having a reputation for being cautious and not being a football extrovert by definition, Deschamps surely knows that a strong performance in a World Cup opener can set the tone for the entire tournament.scoring 3+ goals in three of their last four matches , so this is not a team that eases off once they start scoring. And given their quality in attack, it would be difficult for them to do so.

The French are in excellent form and have won six of their last seven matches. They used their two friendlies in June to test players and, having watched Michael Olise's masterclass against Northern Ireland, when he scored all three goals, I'd say they're well covered even if Kylian Mbappe has an off day or two in front of goal.

I'm backing France to win by 2+ goals against Senegal and get their campaign off to the perfect start before facing Iraq and Norway in Group I of the World Cup. There have been Over 2.5 goals in each of France's last five competitive matches. Their last three have produced more than 3.5 goals. France themselves have scored Over 2.5 goals in their three most recent competitive fixtures.

Senegal tend to be involved in high-scoring games as well. Seven of their last 10 matches have gone Over 2.5. Looking at the friendlies France played before the World Cup in March and June, two of the four featured Over 3.5 goals, while the other two also went Over 2.5 goals. Senegal's main weapon against France will be their counterattacks, but defensively, they're likely to struggle.

After watching their 3-2 defeat to the United States in a pre-World Cup friendly, it was clear that their focus is on attacking quickly in transition rather than sitting deep and containing opponents. : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Emanuel Roșu studied public administration but only to have a degree in something.

He was always passionate about football. Writing about it, that is, as we've seen him play and he should feel fortunate he never took that road. He is based in Bucharest and has reported on Champions League, Europa League, and European Championship matches for various media outlets in Europe. He wrote stories for The Guardian, BBC, FourFourTwo, and many more.

He represents Romania in the vote for the"Ballon d'Or", the most important individual trophy in world football. World Cup Group H Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and Predictions





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