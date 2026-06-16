France vs. Senegal Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

France and Senegal kick off their World Cup action on Tuesday afternoon in New Jersey. France is the favorite to win Group I at -215 while Senegal sits at +750

France is the favorite to win Group I at -215 while Senegal sits at +750. The other two teams in Group I are Norway and Iraq best World Cup betting sitesFrance is tied for the sixth-most World Cup appearances with 16.

They are one of eight teams to win a World Cup title, and one of just six to win multiple. They won the World Cup in 2018 before losing the championship match in 2022. This is Senegal's fourth time qualifying for the World Cup. They made the quarterfinals in their debut in 2002, then did not qualify for the next three.

This is their third straight appearance at the World Cup, making it to the Round of 16 in 2022. Kylian Mbappé led France with five goals during four qualifying matches, and also scored one goal in four friendlies this year. The Real Madrid forward has 56 goals over the last two seasons in La Liga. France is a big favorite for a reason, and Mbappe should be able to find the back of the net in his team’s opening game.

He has scored 12 goals in his two World Cup tournaments. Senegal lost 3-2 in its friendly against the United States and then played to a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia. France is a powerhouse that beat Northern Ireland 3-1 after falling 2-1 to Ivory Coast in its two friendlies. France on the moneyline is probably a safe play, but at this price I’ll look to the team total instead.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.





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