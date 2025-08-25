France Summons U.S. Ambassador Over Allegations of Insufficient Antisemitism Fight

France has summoned the U.S. ambassador to Paris, Charles Kushner, after he accused France of not doing enough to combat antisemitism. The French government has firmly rejected the allegations, stating they are unacceptable and violate international law.

France has summoned the U.S. ambassador to Paris, Charles Kushner , after he wrote a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging that France had not done enough to combat antisemitism. The French foreign ministry issued a statement Sunday announcing the summoning. Kushner is scheduled to appear Monday at Quai d'Orsay, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, where he will be met with the country's displeasure.

France firmly rejects Kushner's accusations, stating that the recent rise in antisemitic acts in France since October 7, 2023, is a deeply regretted reality that French authorities are fully mobilized against. The French ministry also emphasized that Kushner's allegations violate international law, citing the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations which obligates nations not to interfere in each other's internal affairs. The ministry further stated that the allegations damage the transatlantic partnership and trust between allies. The contents of the letter are yet to be released. This incident follows Macron's recent dismissal of accusations from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that France's intention to recognize a Palestinian state was fueling antisemitism. France is home to the largest Jewish population in Western Europe, with an estimated 500,000 Jews, representing approximately 1% of the national population. The diplomatic tension comes amidst existing strain in French-U.S. relations due to President Trump's trade war. Furthermore, France will join other European postal services in suspending shipments to the United States on Monday, citing uncertainty regarding new import duties imposed by the U.S





