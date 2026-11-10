France summons Iran ambassador after vowing to 'punish' fridge hackers

France has blamed Iran for the wave of cyber attacks that hit supermarkets across the country in October

Hackers gained control of the software that regulated the temperatures of commercial fridges and freezers in hundreds of retailers last month, forcing some units to warm to 50C overnight.

EU sanctions“We will take whatever measures are necessary, including some that we will not discuss publicly, if we judge them proportionate and necessary to deter any new attacks and punish those responsible for this unacceptable aggression,” Mr Barrot said on France Info television. Iran denies it was behind the cyber attacks The supermarket hacks were among the most disruptive cyberattacks since the Iran war began in February, a conflict marked by sporadic episodes of suspected digital sabotage.

Also read France blames Iran-linked hackers for supermarket fridge attack, vows sanctions

Iran routinely denies carrying out malicious cyber operations. Relations between the two countries have been ​strained for years – largely due to Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, ‌its regional activities and the detention of ⁠several French nationals. Although ties improved after those detainees were released and France distanced itself from the US-led war on Iran, relations deteriorated again over the summer after Iran arrested and later expelled two French diplomats. France responded by expelling Iranian diplomats.

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French officials say Tehran ​has become increasingly hostile towards France, notably over its support for Iranian civil society.