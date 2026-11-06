France Strikes: Nationwide Protests and Social Conference Announced

Hundreds of thousands of French citizens join strikes over wages. The government announces a social conference at Matignon. CGT union demands higher minimum wages.

Hundreds of thousands of people participated in nationwide protests on Thursday across France, demonstrating against the rising cost of living and demanding higher wages. French authorities reported 448 arrests and 53 injured police officers during the widespread demonstrations that stretched into the evening. The Interior Ministry confirmed 86 fire incidents alongside the disturbances, which occurred as tensions flared in major urban centers including Paris, Lyon, Rennes, and Toulouse.

Protest Turnout and Casualty Figures

The Interior Ministry estimated that 575,000 people took part in the marches across the country as of 0600 PM local time on Thursday. This official count revised down an earlier provisional figure of nearly 600,000 participants. Among the specific city counts, 65,000 individuals were recorded in the capital, Paris. These figures stand in sharp contrast to the estimates provided by the CGT union, which claimed a nationwide turnout of nearly 1.6 million people. The CGT union reported that 350,000 individuals joined the demonstration in the French capital alone.

Also read France strikes live: largest day of protests in years expected

Union Demands and Political Response

CGT Secretary-General Sophie Binet described the strike action as extremely effective during the Paris demonstration. She urged the government to respond directly to the workers' demands for economic relief. Binet declared that nothing would stop the movement, specifically calling for wage increases for all workers. She also demanded a ten percent rise in the minimum wage to address the cost of living crisis. The strike action was supported by the SNES-FSU union, which reported that fifty-two percent of middle and high school staff participated in the walkout.

Education Disruptions and Student Protests

The Higher Education Ministry reported significant disruptions at 60 of 184 institutions due to the strike actions. Local media reported that police intervened against student blockades in several cities, including Paris and Bordeaux. These interventions contributed to the injuries among law enforcement personnel. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, but tensions were evident in several cities. The unrest highlighted the deep-seated frustration among both educators and students regarding economic conditions.

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Government Announces Social Conference

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that a social conference with trade unions and employers' organisations would take place at Matignon on Monday. The government statement confirmed that this meeting is scheduled to occur at the official residence. This announcement comes as the administration faces a fresh test for President Macron amid the unrest. The upcoming talks aim to address the core grievances that sparked the nationwide strikes. The conference represents a direct response to the pressure exerted by the union leaders.

Long-Term Economic Implications

The protests reflect broader concerns about the cost of living and wage stagnation in France. The dispute over wages and the rising cost of living has mobilized a significant portion of the workforce. The government's decision to hold talks at Matignon indicates a willingness to engage with union representatives. However, the gap between the government's provisional turnout figures and the union's estimates remains wide. The outcome of the social conference will likely determine the future trajectory of labor relations in the country.