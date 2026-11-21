France Sports Minister Marina Ferrari criticizes the IOC's mandatory gene testing policy for female athletes as extreme violence and discrimination ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari has launched a scathing condemnation of the International Olympic Committee's new eligibility rules, explicitly characterizing mandatory genetic testing for female athletes as a form of extreme violence toward women. Speaking on Friday, the minister reaffirmed the French government's fierce opposition to these screenings, which are now a strict prerequisite for competing in the female categories of the Olympic Games. She argued that imposing such invasive procedures constitutes a clear discrimination against women and raises profound ethical concerns for the nation and its athletic community.

Ferrari emphasized that France strictly prohibits femininity tests under its bioethics laws, except in cases of medical necessity, scientific research, judicial proceedings, or extreme doping incidents. The minister highlighted that mandatory gender screening represents a regression in terms of women's rights, stating that she considers the policy to be a clear discrimination. This stance places France at the forefront of international criticism against the IOC's decision to align its sports participation policies with an executive order issued by US President Donald Trump.

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The controversy stems from an eligibility policy introduced by the International Olympic Committee in March, designed to align with US President Donald Trump's directive regarding sports participation. This policy mandates that eligibility for any female category event, including both individual and team sports at the Olympic Games or other IOC events, is limited to biological females. Determination of biological sex will be confirmed through a mandatory gene test, which athletes must undergo once during their careers.

The IOC stated that this measure aims to protect fairness, safety, and integrity in the female category, though it effectively excludes transgender women athletes from women's events. The eligibility policy officially applies starting with the Los Angeles Games in July 2028. However, the impact is already being felt as several international sports bodies have begun implementing these rigorous screening protocols ahead of the upcoming games.

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Despite the French minister's objections, several international sports bodies have already begun implementing these rigorous screening protocols. The Women's Tennis Association announced in July that it is introducing one-off mandatory gene-testing for all players as a condition for competing in the Los Angeles Olympics. The organization updated its eligibility policy to include gender screening based on biological sex, citing the need to preserve the integrity of women's professional tennis and maintain fair competition standards.

Ferrari described the decision by the tennis governing body as depressing, noting that approximately 60% of French female athletes are opposed to such invasive testing. She expressed deep concern that these regulations represent a clear regression in terms of women's rights and raised the issue of femininity testing with her international counterparts during a two-day European Union meeting in Brussels dedicated to youth and sport.

Ferrari is continuing to hold bilateral talks to raise awareness, stating that an understanding is growing among countries that this concern affects all female athletes globally. She is worried that such tests will not just affect female athletes bidding to reach the Olympics but could trickle down to impact much younger age groups in sports. She urged for an urgent stand to be taken, hoping that by the time of the next French presidency under the new government next year, significant progress can be made in addressing these human rights concerns.

Mandatory gender screening is already conducted by governing bodies for track and field, skiing, and boxing. These practices have faced significant criticism from human rights experts and activist groups who argue that such tests violate the privacy and dignity of athletes. Ferrari voiced apprehension about the implications for the 2030 Winter Olympics, which France is scheduled to host, asking what measures will be in place for that event and questioning whether the IOC will backtrack on its stance.