France Sees 106,000 Protesters at Act V Clashes Over Police Bill

Tens of thousands demonstrate across France against President Macron and a new police impunity bill, triggering tear gas deployments and over 120 arrests nationwide.

French police deployed tear gas and charged at crowds of demonstrators on Saturday, November 14, 2026, to disperse tens of thousands of people during the Act V anti-government protests. Nationwide unrest saw approximately 106,000 individuals take to the streets in major cities including Paris, marking the fifth consecutive Saturday of mass demonstrations that have disrupted daily life across the country.

Act V Protests Trigger Police Charges in Paris

French Interior Ministry data confirmed that 121 people were arrested by 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2026, following disturbances in numerous towns and cities. Video footage from Paris captured riot-control units clashing with young protesters near Place de la Nation on the eastern side of the capital as the march concluded. Armored officers were also observed chasing demonstrators through the streets, striking individuals with batons as the confrontation escalated into violence.

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Controversial Police Self-Defense Bill Drives Anger

A primary catalyst for the current unrest is a new bill in parliament that seeks to grant police officers a presumption of legitimate self-defense when using their weapons. Adrien, a 20-year-old cello player and volunteer in the Paris rally orchestra, expressed deep concern that the legislation would strengthen police impunity and increase fear among citizens attending future protests. Supporters of the bill, including Marine Le Pen of the hard-Right party, argue the law is necessary to prevent officers from being automatically suspected of using disproportionate force during arrests.

Act V Draws Diverse Coalition of Dissenting Groups

The Act V demonstrations have evolved from their original focus on education funding into a broad coalition against President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies and cost of living. Student unions initially demanded approximately £9 billion for the education system, but the movement has since expanded to include trade unions, Black Bloc anarchists, and the Yellow Vest movement. Activists argue the proposed police bill amounts to a license to kill, making it significantly harder to hold security forces accountable in a legal system where allegations of brutality rarely result in criminal charges.

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Stakeholder Positions on Police Brutality and Accountability

Trade union activist Remi Durand condemned the police response, stating that officers were ridiculously heavy-handed and attacked anyone they could find with their weapons. Despite the violence, some demonstrators emphasized the diversity of their grievances, with others chanting for better learning conditions and children's rights. In Bordeaux, 72-year-old Josette joined the protests to sing for a better France, expressing gratitude to the youth for starting a movement that offers hope amid global concerns about climate change and rising far-right movements.

Official Statistics Dispute Protester Crowd Estimates

The French Interior Ministry reported an attendance of 106,000 people nationwide on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with 24,000 participants in Paris, describing this as the lowest turnout in recent weeks. In contrast, student unions claimed the number of demonstrators was closer to 200,000, including nearly 100,000 in the capital. President Macron faces his lowest popularity levels since 2017 as protesters continue to demand his resignation and an end to perceived injustices, setting the stage for further confrontations in the coming weeks.