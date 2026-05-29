France's Parliament Votes to Repeal Slavery-Era Black Code in Emotional Session

In a historic vote, France's National Assembly has repealed the Black Code, a set of laws that regulated slavery in French colonies, acknowledging the country's colonial legacy and committing to education and memorialization.

In a historic session marked by emotion and reflection, France 's National Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to repeal the so-called Black Code (Code Noir), a set of laws from the 17th and 18th centuries that regulated slavery in French colonies.

The repeal, which passed with a majority of 489 votes in favor and 12 against, represents a symbolic but powerful step in acknowledging the country's colonial past and its enduring legacy of racial injustice. Deputies from across the political spectrum rose to speak, many with tears in their eyes, as they recalled the brutality of a legal framework that defined enslaved people as movable property and denied them basic human rights.

The Black Code was first promulgated by King Louis XIV in 1685 and remained in effect in various forms until the abolition of slavery in 1848. While the laws were officially obsolete after the end of slavery, their continued presence on the statute books had been a source of contention for anti-racism activists and historians who argued that leaving the Code in place was akin to keeping a monument to white supremacy.

The legislation repealing the Code also includes provisions for educational programs about the history of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade, as well as the establishment of a memorial to honor the victims. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, in a speech before the vote, declared that today France turns a page on a dark chapter and commits to building a more just and inclusive future.

The vote comes amid a broader reckoning with the legacy of colonialism in France, which has seen the removal of statues of controversial figures and debates over the teaching of colonial history in schools. Supporters of the repeal argued that it was a necessary step for national reconciliation, while critics on the far right claimed it was an exercise in virtue signaling that ignores contemporary issues.

Outside the National Assembly, a crowd of activists and descendants of enslaved people gathered to celebrate, holding placards that read Finally justice. For many, the repeal is not just a legal formality but a profound recognition of the suffering endured by millions of Africans and their descendants. As one deputy said in her closing remarks, we cannot undo the past, but we can choose to honor the memory of those who suffered and ensure that such laws never exist again





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Black Code Slavery Colonial Legacy Parliamentary Vote

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

France Repeals Colonial-Era Black Code in Historic Parliamentary VoteFrance's parliament voted to repeal the centuries-old Black Code, a discriminatory set of laws from the colonial era, amid emotional tributes and calls for racial justice.

Read more »

France Repeals Racist 'Black Code' in Emotional Parliamentary VoteThe French parliament voted to formally repeal a 17th-century 'Black Code' that regulated slavery in its colonies, an emotional decision that reflected on the country's colonial past. Meanwhile, sports and global news included Jannik Sinner's heat-related collapse at the French Open, a Trump administration directive on Venezuela prosecutions, and a massive fine for Chinese retailer Temu.

Read more »

France Parliament Repeals Colonial Black Code, Erasing a Historic Symbol of SlaveryIn a landmark vote, France's National Assembly and Senate abolished the Black Code, the centuries‑old colonial statutes that institutionalised slavery. The decision, hailed as a step toward historical justice, follows emotional speeches, a minute of silence, and promises of reparative policies.

Read more »

France Parliament Votes to Repeal Slavery‑Era Black CodeIn a tear‑filled session, France's parliament voted to repeal the colonial-era Black Code, a symbol of racial discrimination, marking a historic step toward full equality.

Read more »