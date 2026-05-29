France's parliament has voted to repeal the slavery-era Black Code, a move that comes with tears and a deep sense of history in the chamber. The Black Code was a set of laws that enforced slavery and racial segregation in France, and its repeal is seen as a significant step towards acknowledging and making amends for the country's dark past.

France 's parliament has voted to repeal the slavery-era Black Code , a move that comes with tears and a deep sense of history in the chamber.

The Black Code was a set of laws that enforced slavery and racial segregation in France, and its repeal is seen as a significant step towards acknowledging and making amends for the country's dark past. The vote was a unanimous one, with lawmakers from both the left and right wings of the political spectrum coming together to support the repeal.

The move has been welcomed by anti-racism groups and human rights activists, who have long campaigned for the abolition of the Black Code. In a separate development, an ex-CIA official has been charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal government. The official, who has not been named, is accused of stealing the gold over a period of several years, with the total amount of stolen gold estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

The charge is a serious one, and the official could face significant prison time if convicted. Meanwhile, Iran negotiators have agreed to extend a ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending the sign-off of US President Donald Trump. The move is seen as a significant breakthrough in the long-standing nuclear dispute between Iran and the US, and could potentially pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.

However, the agreement is not without its challenges, and there are still significant obstacles to overcome before a final deal can be reached. In other news, Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and a legendary figure in the world of hockey, has died at the age of 60.

Lemieux played for several teams during his career, including the Colorado Avalanche, the New Jersey Devils, and the Montreal Canadiens, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. His death has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from the hockey community and beyond. The Commodores and Morris Day have also announced that they will not perform at a series of shows in Washington, DC, due to the shows' link to President Trump.

The two musicians have been vocal critics of Trump in the past, and have refused to perform at events that they see as being associated with him. The decision has been met with praise from fans and critics alike, who see it as a principled stance against a president who has been widely criticized for his policies and behavior.

In a separate development, the Chinese online retailer Temu has been hit with a $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronics. The fine is a significant one, and reflects the growing concern around the world about the safety of products being sold online. The move is seen as a major victory for consumer protection groups, who have long campaigned for greater scrutiny of online retailers.

In other news, Happy, an Asian elephant, has been recognized as a person in a significant court ruling. The decision has been hailed as a major victory for animal rights activists, who have long argued that animals should be treated as individuals with rights and dignity.

However, the ruling has also been met with criticism from some quarters, who see it as an overreach of judicial power. In a separate development, a red fox has been found stowed away on a cargo ship traveling from England to the US. The fox, which is believed to have traveled on the ship by hiding in a container, has been hailed as a survivor and a testament to the resourcefulness of wild animals.

The incident has also raised questions about the safety and security of cargo ships, and the potential risks to wildlife and the environment. In a separate development, a co-worker has been found listening to music tuned to 432 hertz, a frequency that is believed to have healing properties. The discovery has been met with interest and curiosity, and has raised questions about the potential benefits and risks of listening to music at this frequency.

In a separate development, a photo has captured President Trump and his wife awaiting the British royal family from a rare White House angle. The photo has been hailed as a significant moment in the history of the White House, and has raised questions about the relationship between the Trumps and the British royal family.

In a separate development, the UN has warned that the next five years will see record-breaking temperatures, with the potential for devastating consequences for the environment and human societies. The warning has been met with alarm and concern, and has raised questions about the potential for climate change to have far-reaching and devastating consequences. In a separate development, an experimental hepatitis B drug has been hailed as a potential 'functional cure' for the disease.

The drug, which is still in the experimental stages, has been shown to have significant benefits in clinical trials, and could potentially revolutionize the treatment of hepatitis B. However, the development has also been met with caution and skepticism, and there are still significant challenges to overcome before the drug can be approved for widespread use. In a separate development, FDA staff have been blindsided by a move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto the US market.

The move has been met with alarm and concern, and has raised questions about the potential risks and consequences of allowing these products to be sold. In a separate development, a tech tip has been offered on how to dry out a smartphone, with the advice being to avoid using rice and instead use a combination of silica gel and a desiccant.

The tip has been met with interest and curiosity, and has raised questions about the potential benefits and risks of using different methods to dry out a smartphone. In a separate development, gardeners have been warned about supposed hacks and quick fixes that are often touted as being able to solve problems quickly and easily.

However, the hacks and fixes are often debunked as being ineffective or even counterproductive, and gardeners are advised to be cautious and skeptical when approaching them. In a separate development, Pope Leo XIV has made a historic apology for the Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery.

The apology has been hailed as a significant moment in the history of the Catholic Church, and has raised questions about the potential for the Church to take a more active role in promoting justice and equality. In a separate development, the US Department of Justice has opened an investigation into a columnist who accused President Trump of abuse.

The investigation has been met with interest and curiosity, and has raised questions about the potential risks and consequences of accusing a sitting president of abuse. In a separate development, the president and CEO of the E.W. Scripps Company has been photographed holding the trophy over the winner of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Shrey Parikh, 14, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

The photo has been hailed as a significant moment in the history of the spelling bee, and has raised questions about the potential benefits and risks of holding such events. In a separate development, Ishaan Gupta, 12, of Jersey City, N.J. , has been photographed spelling his word during the final round of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The photo has been met with interest and curiosity, and has raised questions about the potential benefits and risks of holding such events. In a separate development, Ishaan Gupta, 12, of Jersey City, N.J. , has been photographed with Shrey Parikh, 14, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. , preparing for the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at DAR Constitution Hall, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Washington.

The photo has been hailed as a significant moment in the history of the spelling bee, and has raised questions about the potential benefits and risks of holding such events. In a separate development, Sarv Dharavane, 12, of Dunwoody, Ga. , has been photographed spelling his word during the final round of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The photo has been met with interest and curiosity, and has raised questions about the potential benefits and risks of holding such events





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