France's parliament has voted to repeal the slavery-era Black Code, a move seen as a significant step towards reconciliation and a long-overdue acknowledgment of the country's dark past.

France 's parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code , with tears and history in the chamber. The move is seen as a significant step towards reconciliation and a long-overdue acknowledgment of the country's dark past.

The Black Code, which was introduced in the 17th century, was a set of laws that institutionalized slavery and racial segregation in France. It was abolished in 1848, but its legacy continued to affect generations of people of African descent. The repeal of the Black Code is a testament to the power of activism and the importance of confronting the past.

It is a victory for the Black community in France, who have been fighting for justice and equality for centuries. The move also sends a strong message to the rest of the world that France is committed to addressing its historical wrongdoings and moving towards a more inclusive and equitable society. The French parliament's decision to repeal the Black Code is a significant milestone in the country's journey towards reconciliation and healing.

It is a step towards a brighter future, where all people, regardless of their skin color, can live with dignity and respect. The repeal of the Black Code is a victory for the French people, who have shown that they are capable of change and progress. It is a reminder that even the most entrenched systems of oppression can be challenged and overcome.

The French parliament's decision to repeal the Black Code is a testament to the power of the human spirit and the importance of standing up for what is right. It is a beacon of hope for people all over the world who are fighting for justice and equality. The move is also a reminder that the fight for racial equality is far from over.

There is still much work to be done to address the systemic inequalities that have been perpetuated for centuries. The repeal of the Black Code is a significant step in the right direction, but it is only the beginning. The French government must continue to work towards addressing the root causes of racism and oppression. It must implement policies and programs that promote equality and inclusion.

It must also hold itself accountable for its actions and ensure that justice is served. The repeal of the Black Code is a significant milestone, but it is only a first step. The French government must continue to work towards a more just and equitable society, where all people can live with dignity and respect. In other news, an ex-CIA official has been charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal government.

The official, who has not been named, is accused of stealing the gold bars from a secure facility in Langley, Virginia. The theft is believed to have occurred in 2020, and the official is accused of stealing a total of $10 million in gold bars. The case is being investigated by the FBI, and the official is expected to appear in court soon.

In a separate development, Iran negotiators have agreed to extend a ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending President Trump's signoff. The move is seen as a significant step towards resolving the nuclear crisis, which has been a major point of contention between Iran and the United States. The ceasefire is set to last for several months, during which time the two sides will engage in talks aimed at resolving the nuclear issue.

The move is seen as a positive development, but it remains to be seen whether the talks will be successful. In other news, a red fox has been spotted on a cargo ship traveling from England to the US. The fox, which is believed to have stowed away on the ship, was spotted by a crew member who was checking the cargo.

The fox is believed to have traveled over 3,000 miles without being detected, and its journey has sparked interest in the animal's ability to adapt to new environments. In a related story, a study has found that some people are listening to music tuned to 432 hertz, a frequency that is believed to have healing properties.

The study found that people who listened to music tuned to 432 hertz reported feeling more relaxed and calm than those who listened to music tuned to a standard frequency. The study suggests that music tuned to 432 hertz may have a positive impact on mental health. In other news, a photo of tennis player Jannik Sinner has been taken using a low-angle and fast lens, which has resulted in a unique and striking image.

The photo, which was taken by a professional photographer, shows Sinner in action on the tennis court. The use of a low-angle and fast lens has resulted in a dramatic and dynamic image that captures the energy and movement of the tennis player. The photo is a great example of the power of photography to capture the essence of a moment and tell a story.

In a related story, a look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the world has been published. The article explores the history and meaning of the Hajj pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. The article also looks at the significance of Eid al-Adha, which is a major holiday in the Islamic calendar.

The article is a great resource for anyone looking to learn more about the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha. In other news, a Chinese online retailer has been hit with a $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronics. The retailer, which has not been named, is accused of selling products that did not meet safety standards.

The fine is one of the largest ever imposed on a Chinese online retailer, and it is a significant step towards ensuring consumer safety. In a related story, a study has found that a low-angle and fast lens can be used to take dramatic and dynamic photos. The study found that the use of a low-angle and fast lens can result in a more dynamic and engaging image.

The study suggests that photographers may want to consider using a low-angle and fast lens to capture unique and striking images. In other news, the FDA has been blindsided by a move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto the US market. The move has sparked concern among health experts, who warn that e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches can be addictive and pose a risk to public health.

The FDA has said that it will review the decision and consider taking action to address the concerns. In a related story, a tech tip has been published that advises against using rice to dry out a smartphone. The article suggests that using rice to dry out a smartphone can actually cause more harm than good, and that a better approach is to use a specialized drying kit or a desiccant.

The article is a great resource for anyone looking to learn more about how to dry out a smartphone. In other news, a study has found that gardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes that are not actually effective. The study found that many gardeners are misled by claims that certain products or techniques can solve common gardening problems.

The study suggests that gardeners may want to be cautious when hearing about new products or techniques, and to do their own research before trying them out. In a related story, a look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the world has been published. The article explores the history and meaning of the Hajj pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

The article also looks at the significance of Eid al-Adha, which is a major holiday in the Islamic calendar. The article is a great resource for anyone looking to learn more about the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha. In other news, the US Department of Justice has opened an investigation into a columnist who accused President Trump of abuse. The investigation is seen as a significant step towards addressing the allegations, which have been made by several people.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is not clear what the outcome will be. In a related story, a study has found that a low-angle and fast lens can be used to take dramatic and dynamic photos. The study found that the use of a low-angle and fast lens can result in a more dynamic and engaging image. The study suggests that photographers may want to consider using a low-angle and fast lens to capture unique and striking images.

In other news, the Treasury Secretary has said that he doesn't think there's anything untoward about President Trump's face appearing on the $250 bill in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States. The decision is up to Congress, he said. In a related story, an Associated Press investigation has found that a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids.

Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. The investigation suggests that the business may be targeting vulnerable children and exploiting them for financial gain. In other news, President Trump has been accused of breaking his promise to cut electricity bills. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages.

The state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. In a related story, a review by The Associated Press has found that at least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020. The wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority.

The review suggests that ICE may have a systemic problem with abuse and corruption, and that more needs to be done to address the issue





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Black Code Slavery Reconciliation Parliament Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

France Repeals Colonial-Era Black Code in Historic Parliamentary VoteFrance's parliament voted to repeal the centuries-old Black Code, a discriminatory set of laws from the colonial era, amid emotional tributes and calls for racial justice.

Read more »

France Repeals Racist 'Black Code' in Emotional Parliamentary VoteThe French parliament voted to formally repeal a 17th-century 'Black Code' that regulated slavery in its colonies, an emotional decision that reflected on the country's colonial past. Meanwhile, sports and global news included Jannik Sinner's heat-related collapse at the French Open, a Trump administration directive on Venezuela prosecutions, and a massive fine for Chinese retailer Temu.

Read more »

France repeals slavery-era Black Code amid emotional parliamentary debateFrance's parliament voted to repeal a centuries-old slavery-era Black Code, marking a historic moment with emotional reactions in the chamber.

Read more »

France Repeals Slavery-Era Black Code; Global News RoundupFrance's parliament repeals the Black Code; a former CIA official charged with gold theft; Temu fined $232M; Knicks win Eastern Conference; and more global headlines.

Read more »