France’s Mk2 Alt Takes Europe For U.S. Alternative Production & Distribution Breakout ‘Two Sleepy People’

Saudi Arabia’s MBC Studios Sets 2026 Release For Hana Alomair’s ‘Traveller’s Hell’ As It Doubles Down On Local ProductionsThe 90-minute romantic dramedy was created outside of traditional filmmaking channels by a group of digital creator friends who scraped together the $100,000 budget from savings and sponsors. modernized by the internet generation”, it revolves around two coworkers who take a new line of melatonin gummies and are then trapped in the same dream every night.

‘Nagi Notes’ Clip: Japan’s Kôji Fukada Makes Cannes Competition Debut With Drama Sparked By Rural Museum Of Contemporary Art, who has strong followings on TikTok and Instagram under the handle of @americanbaron, wrote, directs and stars opposite comedian and digital creator, a media incubator founded in 2021 to help digital creators develop and distribute their own IP. The network, gathering over 300 creators, generates more than three billion views across original films, branded entertainment, and immersive experiences.

Specialized in distributing alternative and innovative content in movie theaters, mk2 alt launched in April 2024. It hit the headlines five months later with its release of, about YouTube star Inoxtag’s quest to scale Everest, which sold 350,000 tickets from 1,000 screenings in a single day.

The division has a track-record in working with U.S. creator driven content topped by its two-day release of $50m global box office breakout“At mk2, our role has always been to reinvent the theater experience to keep it relevant to the times. The success of, and content from the creator economy show that young people have a genuine passion for cinema, and genre.

We are proud to be pioneers, driving this change and to enable creators and their communities to bring these feature films to life on the big screen,” said mK2 CEO Elisha Karmitz. Max Reisinger, Co-founder and CEO of Creator Camp, said the mk2 alt deal marked “a defining moment for internet cinema” and the platform’s ambition to bring the work of digital creators to the big screen.

“Creator Camp was built on the idea that internet-native filmmakers can make work that belongs on the big screen… Finding partners like mk2 who share that vision, and are working with us to prove it, means everything,” he said. Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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