France Returns Colonial Skulls to Madagascar After 128 Years

France has returned three colonial-era skulls held in a Paris museum to Madagascar , 128 years after they were taken to France . The skulls, including one believed to be that of a Malagasy king slain by French troops, were formally handed over at a ceremony held at the French Culture Ministry on Tuesday. The returned remains are presumed to be those of King Toera, a figure of significance in Malagasy history, and two others belonging to the Sakalava ethnic group.

France has made a concerted effort to confront its colonial past by returning artifacts and human remains from its museums to their countries of origin. This initiative reflects a growing global movement to address the legacy of colonialism and acknowledge the cultural sensitivities surrounding the repatriation of ancestral remains. French Culture Minister Rachida Dati characterized the return of the skulls, which had been housed at the Museum of National History in Paris, as a 'historic event' marking a significant step forward in the relationship between France and Madagascar. She emphasized the symbolism of the return, stating that it represents the culmination of a historical, scientific, and memorial process between the two nations. Madagascar's Culture Minister, Volamiranty Donna Mara, hailed the repatriation as a 'significant moment' for the Sakalava community and the nation as a whole, emphasizing the profound cultural and emotional significance attached to the remains. Mara underscored that these skulls are not mere objects but rather serve as an unbroken link between the present and the past, preserving the collective memory and identity of the Sakalava people. She described the long absence of these remains as an 'open wound' in the hearts of the Malagasy people, and expressed profound gratitude for their return. The Malagasy government plans to honor the returned remains in a special tribute coinciding with the anniversary of King Toera's execution on late August 1897 at Ambaky during France's colonization of the Indian Ocean island





