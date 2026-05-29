France's parliament has voted to repeal the slavery-era Black Code, a move that has been met with tears and a sense of history in the chamber. The US and Iranian negotiators have agreed to extend the ceasefire and start new nuclear talks, pending the signoff from the Trump administration. In other news, a Chilean American man who was stolen as a baby has been reunited with his mother and is getting a second chance at family.

France 's parliament has voted to repeal the slavery-era Black Code, a move that has been met with tears and a sense of history in the chamber.

The Black Code was a set of laws that were introduced in France in the 17th century to regulate the lives of enslaved people. It was a system of oppression that was designed to maintain the power of slave owners over their enslaved people. The repeal of the Black Code is a significant step towards acknowledging the injustices of the past and working towards a more equitable future.

In other news, a Chilean American man who was stolen as a baby has been reunited with his mother and is getting a second chance at family. The man, who was born in Chile, was taken from his mother as a baby and adopted by an American family. He had been searching for his biological family for many years and was finally reunited with his mother in a emotional reunion.

The reunion was made possible by a DNA test that matched the man's DNA to his mother's. The US and Iranian negotiators have agreed to extend the ceasefire and start new nuclear talks, pending the signoff from the Trump administration. The ceasefire was put in place to prevent further violence in the region and to allow for negotiations to take place. The new talks are expected to focus on the terms of a potential nuclear deal.

In the world of sports, French Open player Jannik Sinner struggled with dizziness during his second-round loss. The heat wave in Paris has made it difficult for players to perform at their best, and Sinner was no exception. He was forced to retire from the match due to heat-related issues. In other sports news, Bruce Springsteen has called out the White House and announced a protest festival.

The festival will feature music and performances from a variety of artists and will be held in Washington D.C. The festival is a response to the Trump administration's policies and will be a celebration of music and activism. The Chinese online retailer Temu has been hit with a $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronics. The fine is a result of an investigation into the company's practices and is a significant step towards holding companies accountable for their actions.

In other news, a viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. The phenomenon, which has been gaining traction on social media, is a way for young people to express themselves and their connection to nature. The movement is a response to the pressures of modern life and is a way for young people to find meaning and purpose.

In the world of technology, a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air. The statue, which was a popular landmark, is being considered for removal due to concerns about its maintenance and upkeep. The statue has been a beloved fixture in the community and many are fighting to save it. In other technology news, moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you age.

Research has shown that listening to music can improve cognitive function, reduce stress, and even help to prevent dementia. Music is a powerful tool that can have a significant impact on our lives, and it is never too late to start enjoying its benefits. In the world of science, a judge has permanently blocked Manhattan Project radioactive waste from being stored at the Wayne Disposal landfill.

The decision was made due to concerns about the safety of the landfill and the potential risks to the community. The Manhattan Project was a secret research and development project that produced the atomic bomb during World War II. The project produced a large amount of radioactive waste, which has been a concern for many years. In other science news, an experimental hepatitis B drug may offer a 'functional cure' for some patients.

The drug, which is still in the early stages of development, has shown promising results in clinical trials. The hepatitis B virus is a major public health concern and a functional cure would be a significant breakthrough. In the world of robotics, humanoids are dancing and threading needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo the Chinese. The development of humanoid robots is a rapidly growing field and is expected to have a significant impact on our lives.

The robots are being designed to perform a variety of tasks, from simple household chores to complex industrial tasks. In other robotics news, moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you age. Research has shown that listening to music can improve cognitive function, reduce stress, and even help to prevent dementia. Music is a powerful tool that can have a significant impact on our lives, and it is never too late to start enjoying its benefits.

In the world of travel, Hajj pilgrims are performing rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations begin. The heat has made it difficult for pilgrims to perform the rituals, but they are persevering and completing their duties. The Eid al-Adha celebrations are a significant event in the Islamic calendar and are a time for reflection and celebration.

In other travel news, the Trump administration has asked prosecutors not to proceed with charges against the president of Venezuela, according to sources. The move is a significant development in the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and is expected to have a significant impact on the country's future. The US and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative deal to extend the ceasefire and start new nuclear talks, pending the signoff from the Trump administration.

The ceasefire was put in place to prevent further violence in the region and to allow for negotiations to take place. The new talks are expected to focus on the terms of a potential nuclear deal. In other news, a commercial building burns after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The attack was a significant escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and has raised concerns about the safety of the region.

The Russian attack has been widely condemned by the international community and is a significant concern for the future of Ukraine





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Slavery-Era Black Code US Iran Ceasefire Nuclear Talks Chilean American Stolen Baby Reunion Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

France Repeals Colonial-Era Black Code in Historic Parliamentary VoteFrance's parliament voted to repeal the centuries-old Black Code, a discriminatory set of laws from the colonial era, amid emotional tributes and calls for racial justice.

Read more »

France Repeals Racist 'Black Code' in Emotional Parliamentary VoteThe French parliament voted to formally repeal a 17th-century 'Black Code' that regulated slavery in its colonies, an emotional decision that reflected on the country's colonial past. Meanwhile, sports and global news included Jannik Sinner's heat-related collapse at the French Open, a Trump administration directive on Venezuela prosecutions, and a massive fine for Chinese retailer Temu.

Read more »

France repeals slavery-era Black Code amid emotional parliamentary debateFrance's parliament voted to repeal a centuries-old slavery-era Black Code, marking a historic moment with emotional reactions in the chamber.

Read more »

France Repeals Slavery-Era Black Code; Global News RoundupFrance's parliament repeals the Black Code; a former CIA official charged with gold theft; Temu fined $232M; Knicks win Eastern Conference; and more global headlines.

Read more »