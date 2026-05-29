France's parliament has voted to repeal the slavery-era Black Code, a historic move that brings an end to a centuries-old law that perpetuated racism and inequality. The US and Iran have agreed to extend a ceasefire and start new nuclear talks, pending the sign-off of former President Trump. In other news, the French Open has seen a surprise stunner, as top seed Jannik Sinner struggled with dizziness during a heat wave in the second round. Music legend Bruce Springsteen has called out the White House and announced a protest festival, in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

France 's parliament has voted to repeal the slavery-era Black Code , a historic move that brings an end to a centuries-old law that perpetuated racism and inequality.

The vote was met with tears and a sense of history in the chamber, as lawmakers acknowledged the painful legacy of the code. The Black Code, which was established in 1685, was a set of laws that governed the treatment of enslaved people in France and its colonies. It imposed harsh penalties and restrictions on enslaved individuals, and was used to justify the brutal treatment of enslaved people.

The repeal of the Black Code is a significant step towards acknowledging and making amends for France's dark history of slavery and colonialism. The move has been welcomed by activists and human rights groups, who have long campaigned for the repeal of the code.

However, the process of repealing the code has been long and contentious, with some lawmakers resisting the change. The vote marks a major victory for those who have fought for justice and equality, and serves as a reminder of the importance of acknowledging and learning from the past. In other news, the US and Iran have agreed to extend a ceasefire and start new nuclear talks, pending the sign-off of former President Trump.

The agreement was reached after a meeting between US and Iranian negotiators, and is seen as a significant step towards resolving the long-standing nuclear dispute between the two countries. The ceasefire extension and new talks are set to begin in the coming days, and are seen as a major breakthrough in the efforts to resolve the nuclear issue.

Meanwhile, the French Open has seen a surprise stunner, as top seed Jannik Sinner struggled with dizziness during a heat wave in the second round. The 19-year-old Italian player, who was widely tipped to win the tournament, was forced to retire from the match due to the heat, and was left feeling frustrated and disappointed.

The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of players in extreme weather conditions, and has raised questions about the tournament's ability to protect its athletes. In a separate incident, music legend Bruce Springsteen has called out the White House and announced a protest festival, in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which is set to take place in the coming weeks, is expected to feature a range of performances and speeches, and is seen as a major show of support for those who have been affected by the pandemic. The festival is also expected to draw attention to the ongoing issues surrounding healthcare and access to medical treatment, and is seen as a major opportunity for people to come together and demand change.

In other sports news, the Chinese online retailer Temu has been hit with a $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronics, following a series of investigations and complaints from customers. The fine is seen as a major blow to the company, which has been accused of prioritizing profits over safety and consumer welfare. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of products sold online, and has raised questions about the regulation of e-commerce in China.

In a separate development, a viral phenomenon in Argentina has seen young people identifying themselves as animals, in a bid to express themselves and challenge traditional notions of identity. The movement, which has gained significant attention on social media, is seen as a major expression of creativity and self-expression, and has raised questions about the nature of identity and belonging.

In a separate incident, a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse has been put up for sale, sparking a heated debate about the future of the iconic landmark. The statue, which has been a popular spot for tourists and locals alike, is seen as a symbol of the city's rich cultural heritage, and has raised questions about the importance of preserving cultural landmarks.

In a separate development, a study has found that moving to music can offer a range of benefits for people as they age, including improved cognitive function and reduced stress levels. The study, which was conducted over a period of several months, found that participants who moved to music showed significant improvements in their physical and mental health, and were able to reduce their stress levels and improve their mood.

The findings have sparked concerns about the importance of music in our lives, and have raised questions about the potential benefits of music therapy. In a separate incident, a photo of Jannik Sinner has been taken using a low angle and fast lens, sparking a debate about the art of photography and the importance of technique.

The photo, which was taken during the French Open, shows the 19-year-old Italian player in a dramatic and striking pose, and has raised questions about the power of photography to capture and convey emotion. In a separate development, new data has shown that about 8% of the country lacked health insurance in 2025, a figure that could rise next year.

The data, which was released by a leading health organization, has sparked concerns about the importance of access to healthcare, and has raised questions about the potential consequences of a lack of health insurance. In a separate incident, a study has found that challenging our brains can help keep them healthy, and has raised questions about the importance of cognitive stimulation.

The study, which was conducted over a period of several months, found that participants who engaged in mentally challenging activities showed significant improvements in their cognitive function, and were able to reduce their risk of developing age-related cognitive decline. The findings have sparked concerns about the importance of cognitive stimulation, and have raised questions about the potential benefits of mentally challenging activities.

In a separate development, Japanese robotics developers are looking to outdo their Chinese counterparts, with a range of new and innovative robots that are capable of performing complex tasks. The robots, which are designed to be more efficient and effective than their Chinese counterparts, are seen as a major step forward in the development of robotics technology.

In a separate incident, Hajj pilgrims have been performing rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations begin, sparking concerns about the safety of participants. The incident has raised questions about the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims, and has sparked a debate about the potential consequences of extreme weather conditions.

In a separate development, former US President Trump has been accused of interfering in the investigation into the Venezuelan president, with sources claiming that the former president has asked prosecutors not to pursue charges. The incident has sparked concerns about the potential for interference in the investigation, and has raised questions about the importance of upholding the rule of law.

In a separate incident, five villagers who became trapped in a flooded cave in central Laos have been found alive by divers, but two others are still missing. The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of the villagers, and has raised questions about the potential consequences of extreme weather conditions.

In a separate development, an Associated Press investigation has found that a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment, and the investigation has raised questions about the potential consequences of prioritizing profits over the well-being of vulnerable children.

The findings have sparked concerns about the importance of protecting the rights and welfare of adopted children, and have raised questions about the potential consequences of neglecting the needs of vulnerable young people. In a separate incident, President Trump has been accused of breaking his promise to cut electricity bills, with many in West Virginia now facing utility costs that surpass rents and mortgages.

The incident has sparked concerns about the potential consequences of the state's reliance on coal-fired plants, and has raised questions about the importance of ensuring access to affordable energy. In a separate development, at least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020, including patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority.

The incident has sparked concerns about the potential consequences of the agency's actions, and has raised questions about the importance of upholding the rule of law





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